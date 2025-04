NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Pictured at event held to announce line-up for International Literature Festival Dublin taking place 16 -25 May were James O'Connor (11), Fiadh Finnegan (6), and acrobat Ali Stanger.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump in the Oval Office in February.

#TARIFFS: The Irish Government is braced for the impact of Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which are anticipated to have a significant impact on the Irish economy. You can follow along live here.

#GAZA: Israel said it would expand its military operations and seize “large areas” of the Gaza Strip where rescuers said 34 people were killed in Israeli strikes, including on a UN building.

#WISCONSIN: Trump was dealt a blow by voters in Wisconsin yesterday after they elected a liberal judge to the state’s Supreme Court, despite his billionaire advisor Elon Musk pouring millions into the race to sway the polls.

#US SENATE: US Senator Cory Booker finished delivering a marathon speech that lasted for over 25 hours to highlight Democrats’ objections to Trump’s sweeping actions.

#RIP: Actor Val Kilmer, a leading star of the ’80s and ’90s, died of pneumonia late last night in Los Angeles.

PARTING SHOT

Are you planning a staycation? 2018 image of Mike Keohane enjoying the hot Seaweed Baths in the rain in Snave, Cork

CSO figures show a 30% drop in foreign visitors to Ireland in February 2025 compared to last year.

The data is continuously collected at international ports and airports.

The CSO plans to meet with Tourism Ireland and other industry bodies to discuss the data this Friday.

