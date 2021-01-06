#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Chaos in the US Capitol and fresh coronavirus measures in Ireland made headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 9:08 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

taoiseach An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar briefing the media today.

  • New restrictions mean schools will stay closed for the remainder of this month with a review to be taken on when they will reopen.
  • Leaving Cert students will attend class three days per week under the new measures.
  • 7,836 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 additional deaths from the disease were reported in Ireland today.
  • All non-essential construction sites will be closed by 6pm this Friday.
  • The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will remain in place at its current rates until at least 31 March.
  • Childcare will remain open but only for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.
  • The Taoiseach said that no pubs should be selling takeaway pints.
  • Gardaí that three people have so far been handed jail time for violating Covid-19 laws. 
  • Empty shelves in M&S are not a sign of post-Brexit food supply issues, according to Retail Excellence.

WORLD

congress-electoral-college Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Source: J. Scott Applewhite

#USA: Scores of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC. The building has gone into lockdown after violent clashes broke out between protesters and police. 

#VACCINE: The European Union’s medicines regulator has granted authorisation for the use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. 

#UK: Teacher assessments will replace GCSE and A-level exams in England this summer.

PARTING SHOT

Takeaway pints back in the headlines after the Taoiseach said that no publican should be selling them as Ireland grapples with the third wave of Covid-19. That’s all the excuse we need to share comedian Killian Sundermann’s views on the matter.

