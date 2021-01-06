Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar briefing the media today.

WORLD

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Source: J. Scott Applewhite

#USA: Scores of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC. The building has gone into lockdown after violent clashes broke out between protesters and police.

#VACCINE: The European Union’s medicines regulator has granted authorisation for the use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

#UK: Teacher assessments will replace GCSE and A-level exams in England this summer.

PARTING SHOT

Takeaway pints back in the headlines after the Taoiseach said that no publican should be selling them as Ireland grapples with the third wave of Covid-19. That’s all the excuse we need to share comedian Killian Sundermann’s views on the matter.