Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 24 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 10:18 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

big lift A massive BigLift ship sails past Cobh, Co Cork with three giant Liebherr cranes on board Source: Fuzion

  • Embattled Fianna Fáil politician Robert Troy has announced he is to resign his minister of state post. 
  • The Office of the Planning Regulator initiated a further review into An Bord Pleanála over conflicts of interest within the board.
  • A garda group representing rank and file gardaí have formally rejected proposed rosters and said that the changes “seriously inhibit proactive work-life balance and work predictability”.
  • Thousands of people gathered at the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin this evening, as part of a rally to mark Ukraine’s independence day and six months since Russia launched its invasion.
  • Gardaí have sealed off an area of park in Tralee after a young woman was allegedly attacked in the town this morning. 
  • The Environment Minister has warned Ireland needs to be “very careful” in its energy use to avoid blackouts this coming winter
  • The population of Ireland has increased by over 88,000 in the last 12 months – the biggest increase in the population in a single year since 2008.
  • Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education, Josepha Madigan has released an update on the government’s progress at providing special class and special school places across Dublin and Cork for the next school year.

International

kyiv-ukraine-24th-aug-2022-a-ukrainian-soldier-lies-on-the-national-flag-in-kyiv-during-ukraines-independence-day-amid-the-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-on-wednesday-august-24-2022-photo-by-vlad A Ukrainian soldier lies on the national flag in Kyiv during Ukraine's Independence Day amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

 #UKRAINE Ukraine is on high alert for Russian attacks as it celebrates its national independence day.

#EUROPE A report by the the EU’s Copernicus programme has predicted that extremely dry conditions on mainland Europe could continue for another three months.

#USA US First Lady Dr Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. 

#THE ENGLISH CHANNEL Eurotunnel passengers had to be evacuated from a train after it broke down beneath the English Channel.

#SPAIN A gunman paralysed in a shooting spree in which he wounded four people has been helped to die in Spain, his lawyer said, after a judge allowed the euthanasia before his trial for attempted murder.

THE PARTING SHOT

It’s been quite a traumatic few months for the staff at Dublin Airport – queues as long as the length of some flights and baggage being lost on a grand scale but today they had some good news. 

The new runway opened at 12.10pm – a Ryanair service to Eindhoven in the Netherlands lifted it off. 

The €320 million North Runway, first awarded planning permission 15 years ago, will open before midday. 

The stretch of concrete is 3.1 kilometres in length and is located 1.69km north of the current main runway at the airport. 

The good people in the air traffic control tower recorded the audio of Niamh Hennessy giving clearance for take off for that first flight. It gives a good insight into what it means to the hard working air crews and staff at Ireland’s busiest airport. 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

