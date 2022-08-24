Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A massive BigLift ship sails past Cobh, Co Cork with three giant Liebherr cranes on board Source: Fuzion

International

A Ukrainian soldier lies on the national flag in Kyiv during Ukraine's Independence Day amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Ukraine is on high alert for Russian attacks as it celebrates its national independence day.

#EUROPE A report by the the EU’s Copernicus programme has predicted that extremely dry conditions on mainland Europe could continue for another three months.

#USA US First Lady Dr Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

#THE ENGLISH CHANNEL Eurotunnel passengers had to be evacuated from a train after it broke down beneath the English Channel.

#SPAIN A gunman paralysed in a shooting spree in which he wounded four people has been helped to die in Spain, his lawyer said, after a judge allowed the euthanasia before his trial for attempted murder.

THE PARTING SHOT

It’s been quite a traumatic few months for the staff at Dublin Airport – queues as long as the length of some flights and baggage being lost on a grand scale but today they had some good news.

The new runway opened at 12.10pm – a Ryanair service to Eindhoven in the Netherlands lifted it off.

The €320 million North Runway, first awarded planning permission 15 years ago, will open before midday.

The stretch of concrete is 3.1 kilometres in length and is located 1.69km north of the current main runway at the airport.

The good people in the air traffic control tower recorded the audio of Niamh Hennessy giving clearance for take off for that first flight. It gives a good insight into what it means to the hard working air crews and staff at Ireland’s busiest airport.

Our very own Air Traffic Controller, Niamh Hennessy, clearing @Ryanair flight FR1964, for a historic take off – the first flight from the new @DublinAirport North Runway. pic.twitter.com/7BJ0qXMMHW — IAA (@IAApress) August 24, 2022