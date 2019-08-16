This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

More controversy surrounding the public services card, and Ryanair goes to court – here’s today’s round up.

By Conor McCrave Friday 16 Aug 2019, 8:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

data 583_90501085 Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner released a report into the Public Services Card today. Source: Sam Boal

  • A report from the Data Protection Commissioner has found there is no legal basis for a person to be required to get a Public Services Card except for social welfare purposes. 
  • Ryanair has asked the High Court for an order preventing its Irish-based pilots from going on strike next week.
  • Dublin councillors met with the local authority’s management and senior gardaí today to discuss the ongoing protests outside Google’s Dublin offices
  • Convicted child sex offender Tom Humphries has been released from prison after serving 20 months in Midlands Prison for the sexual exploitation and defilement of a child.
  • Western Building Systems has said it will continue to engage with the Department of Education over structural issues identified at a number of schools it built.
  • Revenue has seized over 65,000 unstamped cigarettes and €1,530 in cash during a search at a residential premises in Cork City. 
  • The family of Nóra Quoirin has said they still have “many questions” about the death of their daughter and that criminal investigations remain ongoing. 

WORLD

scene of police officer murder Investigators at the scene where a police officer was killed in Reading. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#TRUMP President Donald Trump says he wants the US to buy Greenland, the world’s biggest island, according to a report.

#KOREA North Korea has rejected further peace talks with the South and launched an attack on “foolish” calls for dialogue from South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

#ENGLAND Ten people been arrested in Berkshire in south-east England after a police officer was killed while investigating a burglary. 

PARTING SHOT

Gardaí in Dublin took an adorable German Shepherd in to custody this evening after he was discovered being “super friendly” and acting “like a big bear”. 

The good boy was found running along Strand Road in Sandymount and is being detained at Irishtown Garda station, where gardaí are appealing for his owners to come forward. 

He is described as having no microchip and wearing a brown leather collar. #Barking

