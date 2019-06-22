This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Boris Johnson, a rediscovered hand grenade and the National Broadband Plan made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 7:45 PM
37 minutes ago 1,631 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4693577

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Times. The last print edition of The Times Ireland on newsstands today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

  • Gardaí in West Cork are investigating the death of a retired member of the force, whose body was found in the early hours of this morning near his home in Glandore.
  • Minister Paschal Donohoe expressed concerns about the spiraling cost of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) a day before the Government received the final tender for the project.
  • An Irishman who was fatally stabbed at a pub in the Costa del Sol in Spain yesterday has been named as 53 year-old John Pender.
  • An Irish Civil War era grenade was discovered – and safely detonated – near a house in Clontarf in Dublin. 
  • An Bord Pleanála has received an application for the construction of 469 build-to-rent homes on one of the most valuable vacant sites in the State. 
  • The PSNI launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was discovered at a house in Lisburn last night.
  • Dublin City Council has confirmed the days that College Green in the city centre will be traffic-free.

THE WORLD

Tory leadership race Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during the first party hustings. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Prime Ministerial contender Boris Johnson has refused to address why police were called to his London home after a neighbour reported an altercation yesterday morning.

#HEAT WAVE: Europe is set to feel the heat as a sizzling heatwave is expected to bring temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius to parts of the continent next week.

#INDIA: A total of 113 children have died from a mysterious brain fever potentially linked to lychees in India’s poorest Bihar state.

PARTING SHOT

The BBC reports that “many of those approached smelled a rat and rang off”. 

Here to finish off your day is the bizarre tale of an individual – or individuals – who managed to con €80 million from wealthy victims after impersonating France’s defence minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian by wearing a silicon likeness of Le Drian.

The case is now under judicial investigation in France. Suspicions centre on a convicted French-Israeli con-artist called Gilbert Chikli.

He is currently in jail in Paris following extradition from Ukraine and faces charges of organised fraud and usurpation of identity.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie