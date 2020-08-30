Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed a further 42 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Pregnant staff have expressed confusion, alarm and worry about returning to school with few precautions or specific guidance as cases of Covid-19 remain high.
- Trinity College Dublin has been given planning permission to build a 358-bed extension to its student accommodation in Dartry despite objections from locals.
- There have been a total of 1,445 confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with 28 meat/poultry factory outbreaks across the country since the start of the pandemic.
- A man in his 70s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Kildare last night.
- Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man was discovered unconscious outside a hotel in Kerry.
- Concerns have been raised about breaches of social distancing after footage emerged showing crowds of people gathering in a Co Kerry town.
- A man in his 70s has died in Wexford after the tractor he was driving overturned this morning.
WORLD
#PROTESTS A person was shot dead last night in Portland, Oregon following clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of US President Donald Trump.
#WALES Ravers are thought to have travelled from across the UK to an illegal event in Wales attended by up to 3,000 people, despite new rules to crack down on mass gatherings.
#COVID The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Parting Shot
#Golfgate – It was arguably the political story of the summer, and even prompted the early return of the Dáil from its six-week recess.
An EU Commissioner and the Agriculture Minister were among the casualties of the controversy, and no doubt more questions will be asked in the coming weeks.
But how much could Golfgate impact the Irish public’s behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic? A behavioural scientist joined us this week on The Explainer podcast to discuss. Check it out here.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
