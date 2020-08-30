This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 30 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Catch up on all that made the headlines today.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 7:44 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR WATERFALL_90606785 Sheep before the Glenanchaquin Waterfall on the last weekend of summer, on the Beara Peninsula outside Kenmare in County Kerry. Source: Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

portland-protests Scenes at a protest in Portland, Oregon last night. Source: Paula Bronstein via PA

#PROTESTS A person was shot dead last night in Portland, Oregon following clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of US President Donald Trump.

#WALES Ravers are thought to have travelled from across the UK to an illegal event in Wales attended by up to 3,000 people, despite new rules to crack down on mass gatherings.

#COVID The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Parting Shot

#Golfgate – It was arguably the political story of the summer, and even prompted the early return of the Dáil from its six-week recess. 

An EU Commissioner and the Agriculture Minister were among the casualties of the controversy, and no doubt more questions will be asked in the coming weeks. 

But how much could Golfgate impact the Irish public’s behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic? A behavioural scientist joined us this week on The Explainer podcast to discuss. Check it out here. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

