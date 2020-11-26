Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sunrise over the Blessington Basin in Dublin City this morning. Source: Sam Boal

THE WORLD

Shops along Princes Street in Edinburgh display posters and signs advertising sales ahead of Black Friday. Source: PA

#UNITED KINGDOM: More than 55 million people face tougher coronavirus restrictions in England after 2 December as Boris Johnson warned any easing off could lead to another national lockdown in the new year.

#GERMANY: The country announced it will push for Europe to ban ski holidays in a bid to curb coronavirus infections, while cases of Covid-19 reached a new peak of more than 60 million globally.

PARTING SHOT

Happy 81st Birthday to Ms Tina Turner.