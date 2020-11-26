#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 26 November 2020
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 7:54 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #QUESTION TIME: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is to take questions in the Dáil today regarding the appointment of Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court this year.

2. #COVID-19: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is to consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team today about how to ease Level 5 restrictions.

3. #REPORT: An investigation by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office has found significant shortcomings by Tusla and the HSE in how they managed the care of a child with profound disabilities.

4. #IN THE HANDS OF GOD: Argentina has declared three days of national mourning for footballer Diego Maradona, whose death at the age of 60 was announced yesterday

5. #BORDER PATROL: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated that a curb on cross-border travel to Northern Ireland will need to be considered from later this week.

6. #BELFAST: A journalist working for the Belfast Telegraph has been warned of a threat made against them by a loyalist paramilitary group. 

7. #PARDON ME: US president Donald Trump has pardoned his former aide Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

8. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow fog warning remains in place for 12 counties in the Leinster region until 10am today.

