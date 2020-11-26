The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #QUESTION TIME: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is to take questions in the Dáil today regarding the appointment of Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court this year.
2. #COVID-19: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is to consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team today about how to ease Level 5 restrictions.
3. #REPORT: An investigation by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office has found significant shortcomings by Tusla and the HSE in how they managed the care of a child with profound disabilities.
4. #IN THE HANDS OF GOD: Argentina has declared three days of national mourning for footballer Diego Maradona, whose death at the age of 60 was announced yesterday.
5. #BORDER PATROL: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated that a curb on cross-border travel to Northern Ireland will need to be considered from later this week.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #BELFAST: A journalist working for the Belfast Telegraph has been warned of a threat made against them by a loyalist paramilitary group.
7. #PARDON ME: US president Donald Trump has pardoned his former aide Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
8. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow fog warning remains in place for 12 counties in the Leinster region until 10am today.
COMMENTS