Dublin: 4°C Saturday 28 November 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 8:58 AM
Image: Shutterstock/amenic181
Image: Shutterstock/amenic181

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEVEL 3: The Government has confirmed that shops, restaurants, gyms and some pubs will reopen as the country moves out of Level 5 restrictions next week.

2. #NPHET: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) urged the Government not to ease restrictions in a letter on Thursday, saying that “many people may not follow public health advice to limit social activity” this Christmas.

3. #TOY SHOW: RTÉ reports that the Late Late Toy Show, which aired last night, has raised €5.5 million for charity.  

4. #BALLYLEAGUE: A man in his 60s was killed in a house fire in Co Roscommon last night.

5. #HOME LOAN: First-time buyers have drawn down significantly less money from a government-run mortgage scheme since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. #DUBLIN: A business representative group in the capital has objected to a pilot project by Dublin City Council to play on-street Christmas music, saying it would lead to a “cacophony” on the streets of the capital.

7. #MOHSEN FAKHRIZADEH: Iran has vowed to “descend like lightning” to avenge the death of a top nuclear scientist who was assassinated yesterday.

8. #WEXFORD: A man has been charged in relation to immigration offences after two people were discovered in a truck at Rosslare port last night.

9. #WEATHER: It will be mostly cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain in parts, before becoming mostly dry in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius.

