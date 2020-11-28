The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #LEVEL 3: The Government has confirmed that shops, restaurants, gyms and some pubs will reopen as the country moves out of Level 5 restrictions next week.
2. #NPHET: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) urged the Government not to ease restrictions in a letter on Thursday, saying that “many people may not follow public health advice to limit social activity” this Christmas.
3. #TOY SHOW: RTÉ reports that the Late Late Toy Show, which aired last night, has raised €5.5 million for charity.
4. #BALLYLEAGUE: A man in his 60s was killed in a house fire in Co Roscommon last night.
5. #HOME LOAN: First-time buyers have drawn down significantly less money from a government-run mortgage scheme since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
6. #DUBLIN: A business representative group in the capital has objected to a pilot project by Dublin City Council to play on-street Christmas music, saying it would lead to a “cacophony” on the streets of the capital.
7. #MOHSEN FAKHRIZADEH: Iran has vowed to “descend like lightning” to avenge the death of a top nuclear scientist who was assassinated yesterday.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #WEXFORD: A man has been charged in relation to immigration offences after two people were discovered in a truck at Rosslare port last night.
9. #WEATHER: It will be mostly cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain in parts, before becoming mostly dry in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius.
COMMENTS