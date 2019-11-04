Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gay Byrne on his last day on Today FM in 2014. Source: Paddy Cummins/RTÉ

WORLD

Lindsay Hoyle being dragged to the speaker's chair after becoming the new Speaker of the House of Commons. Source: PA Images

#NEW ORDER: Lindsay Hoyle has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons to replace John Bercow.

#ESSEX TRAGEDY: Vietnamese police have arrested eight people in relation to the deaths of 39 migrants in a truck in Essex last month.

#MCDONALD’S: McDonald’s has removed its president and CEO Steve Easterbrook from his position after he engaged in a relationship with an employee of the company.

PARTING SHOT

As the news of broadcaster’s death broke this afternoon, RTÉ One interrupted its daytime schedule to pay tribute to their former colleague Gay Byrne.

And people who grew up listening to and watching him have been reminiscing about their favourite Gay Byrne moments. Including many in an Open Thread today on TheJournal.ie.