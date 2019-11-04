Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tributes have come from the world’s of media, politics and beyond following the death of legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne.
- A boil water notice has been re-issued for parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath due to bad weather.
- Gardai in Limerick have appealed for witnesses after the body of a child was found at a house in Co Limerick yesterday evening.
- A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five counties in the greater Dublin region.
- Gardaí have arrested a man in his mid-40s in relation to the burning of Martin Kenny TD’s car outside his home last week.
- Jastine Valdez’s parents have spoken of their never-ending grief following an inquest into their only child’s death at Dublin Coroner’s Court.
- A teenage boy who tried to murder a woman he met on an internet dating app has been sentenced to eleven years detention.
- A UK manufacturer has blamed ingredients supplied by a third-party for the recent recall of houmous products over salmonella fears.
- Regulations which will allow same-sex parents register both their names on their child’s birth cert will come into force from next year.
- Sinn Féin announced it would not be standing in a number of Westminster constituencies to boost the chances of other Remain candidates.
WORLD
#NEW ORDER: Lindsay Hoyle has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons to replace John Bercow.
#ESSEX TRAGEDY: Vietnamese police have arrested eight people in relation to the deaths of 39 migrants in a truck in Essex last month.
#MCDONALD’S: McDonald’s has removed its president and CEO Steve Easterbrook from his position after he engaged in a relationship with an employee of the company.
PARTING SHOT
As the news of broadcaster’s death broke this afternoon, RTÉ One interrupted its daytime schedule to pay tribute to their former colleague Gay Byrne.
And people who grew up listening to and watching him have been reminiscing about their favourite Gay Byrne moments. Including many in an Open Thread today on TheJournal.ie.
