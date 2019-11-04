This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Gay Byrne RIP, boil water notice returns in Dublin and the death of a child in Limerick.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 4 Nov 2019, 9:13 PM
8 minutes ago 402 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4878956

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

gay-byrne-file1 Gay Byrne on his last day on Today FM in 2014. Source: Paddy Cummins/RTÉ

WORLD

new-speaker-elected Lindsay Hoyle being dragged to the speaker's chair after becoming the new Speaker of the House of Commons. Source: PA Images

#NEW ORDER: Lindsay Hoyle has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons to replace John Bercow. 

#ESSEX TRAGEDY: Vietnamese police have arrested eight people in relation to the deaths of 39 migrants in a truck in Essex last month. 

#MCDONALD’S: McDonald’s has removed its president and CEO Steve Easterbrook from his position after he engaged in a relationship with an employee of the company. 

PARTING SHOT

As the news of broadcaster’s death broke this afternoon, RTÉ One interrupted its daytime schedule to pay tribute to their former colleague Gay Byrne. 

And people who grew up listening to and watching him have been reminiscing about their favourite Gay Byrne moments. Including many in an Open Thread today on TheJournal.ie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie