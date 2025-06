NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Little Blue Heroes at Leinster House today,

INTERNATIONAL

US President Donald Trump, center, along with the King Willem-Alexander, second right, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, right, poses for a family photo at the 2025 NATO summit in The Hague. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#DEAR DONALD: NATO chief Mark Rutte sent a gushing, caps-filled, pre-summit text to US President Donald Trump ahead of a major summit which kicks off in the Netherlands today.

#THE 12 DAY WAR: There was confusion this morning when the ‘ceasefire’ between Iran and Israel – announced by US President Donald Trump last night – didn’t quite seem to be going to plan. You can see how it all unfolded here.

#GAZA: The United Nations has condemned Israel’s apparent “weaponisation of food” in Gaza, a war crime, and urged Israel’s military to “stop shooting at people trying to get food”.

#UNITED STATES: A US Supreme Court has paved the way for the Trump administration to resume deportations of undocumented migrants to countries that are not their own.

PARTING SHOT

Could you actually get in trouble for using a dodgy box?

An estimated one in five Irish households access live sport using a dodgy box – on this week’s episode of The 42FM, Sinéad and Gavin explain the crackdown on their use, and the potential punishments for any user caught with a dodgy box.

You can listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts.