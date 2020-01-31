This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 31 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Brexit day is here, drug seizures in Meath and Coronavirus reaches UK.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 31 Jan 2020, 9:01 PM
47 minutes ago 1,944 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4988431

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0639 Michael Martin Fianna Fail party leader Micheál Martin at Rathfarnham Shopping Centre in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

brexit Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#BREXIT: The British flag has been removed from its flagpole outside the European Parliament ahead of the UK’s departure from the EU at 11pm

#CORONAVIRUS: The first cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the UK, with two people from the same family being treated at a specialist centre.

#IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump’s hopes hopes for a speedy acquittal by the Senate received a boost yesterday as Democrats suffered a setback in their efforts to introduce new witnesses at his impeachment trial.

PARTING SHOT


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

On this week’s The Explainer podcast, we answer the question of how worried we should be about the coronavirus in Ireland. How does a virus work? What exactly is a coronavirus? How does it spread? And is Ireland prepared?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie