Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fianna Fail party leader Micheál Martin at Rathfarnham Shopping Centre in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#BREXIT: The British flag has been removed from its flagpole outside the European Parliament ahead of the UK’s departure from the EU at 11pm.

#CORONAVIRUS: The first cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the UK, with two people from the same family being treated at a specialist centre.

#IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump’s hopes hopes for a speedy acquittal by the Senate received a boost yesterday as Democrats suffered a setback in their efforts to introduce new witnesses at his impeachment trial.

PARTING SHOT

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

On this week’s The Explainer podcast, we answer the question of how worried we should be about the coronavirus in Ireland. How does a virus work? What exactly is a coronavirus? How does it spread? And is Ireland prepared?