NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Santa arrived by Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital to deliver presents to child patients. The annual toy drop is a partnership between Kinsale & District Lions Club and CUH Charity, the hospital’s fundraising arm. Colm Lougheed Colm Lougheed

INTERNATIONAL

A Syrian man waves the revolutionary flag during a demonstration in Damascus. Alamy Alamy

#UKRAINE: Russia launched a massive aerial attack against Ukraine, involving dozens of cruise missiles and drones, the latest such strike aimed at crippling the country’s electricity system.

#SYRIA: A former Syrian military official who oversaw a prison where alleged human rights abuses took place has been charged with several counts of torture after being arrested in July for visa fraud charges.

#FRANCE: Francois Bayrou was named as the new prime minister of France.

#US: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was admitted to hospital after she “sustained an injury” during an official engagement in Luxembourg.

#SERBIA: Hundreds of protesters led by university students held a noisy rally on Thursday outside Serbia’s state television headquarters, despite the country’s president pledging to fulfil all their demands.

#JAPAN: Meat from fin whales caught for the first time in nearly 50 years off Japan’s northern coast fetched up to about €1,247 per kilo at auction.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

File Photo of a meteor shower Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A meteor shower will be visible from Ireland tonight and tomorrow, lighting up the skies with up to 20 times more shooting stars than normal.

The ‘Geminids’, as it is known, is “the best meteor shower of the year”, according to Astronomy Ireland, who are organising a nationwide meteor count.

The meteor shower lasts for about 2 weeks but it’s expected to peak tonight and tomorrow.

Astronomy Ireland has asked the public to “contribute to the sum total of human scientific knowledge” by counting how many meteors they see.