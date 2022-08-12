Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 20°C Friday 12 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Friday 12 Aug 2022, 8:55 PM
36 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5839965

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public taking part in an outdoor yoga class in Marlay Park, Dublin, this morning.

INTERNATIONAL

A person lying on dead grass in Victoria Park, east London.

#NEW YORK Author Salman Rushdie, whose writings have attracted death threats from Iran, was attacked on stage at an event in New York.

#UKRAINE Ireland called for Russia to end its “illegal occupation” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of new shelling near the facility.

#MALI Germany announced that it has immediately suspended its involvement in the Mali MINUSMA United Nations mission in a dispute with the Malian Government.

#NO RAIN A drought was declared for parts of England following the driest summer for 50 years.

PARTING SHOT

Every week, The Journal bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

If you’re thinking of heading to the cinema, we have three trailers for films you can catch this weekend, including a highly anticipated new horror film tipped to become a summer blockbuster.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

