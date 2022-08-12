Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#NEW YORK Author Salman Rushdie, whose writings have attracted death threats from Iran, was attacked on stage at an event in New York.
#UKRAINE Ireland called for Russia to end its “illegal occupation” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of new shelling near the facility.
#MALI Germany announced that it has immediately suspended its involvement in the Mali MINUSMA United Nations mission in a dispute with the Malian Government.
#NO RAIN A drought was declared for parts of England following the driest summer for 50 years.
