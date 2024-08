NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public brave the rising winds on Sandycove strand ahead of the arrival of Storm Lilian tonight. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#DNC: Reporting from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, The Journal’s Christine Bohan looked at the how the Democratic nominee for vice president has made an unusual impact on voters in a short space of time.

#SICILY: Divers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily recovered the body of British entrepreneur Mike Lynch.

#GAZA: Egypt, the key mediator in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, expressed scepticism as more details emerged of the proposal meant to bridge gaps in talks

#WEST BANK: Police in Israel announced they had arrested four people suspected of “terrorist” acts against Palestinians in the West Bank.

#VIETNAM: A six-year-old boy who had been missing for four days was found alive in a deep forest in a mountainous region of northern Vietnam.

#JERMAINE JENAS: Former footballer Jermaine Jenas was sacked from presenting BBC programmes The One Show and Match Of The Day.

#DIAMOND: The world’s second largest diamond was discovered in Botswana.

PARTING SHOT

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Alamy Alamy

There are just 76 days to go until voters in the US head to the polls to elect their next president.

That’s what Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for Vice President, reminded the Democratic National Convention last night, where supporters are getting geared up for the final few months of the Presidential race.

Polls are currently showing Harris with a very slight lead over Trump, but it’s still all to play for until election day on 5 November.

Meanwhile, Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced he will address “his path forward” tomorrow, where it’s expected he will end his presidential bid and drop out of the race.

With all this in mind, in our daily poll we wanted to know: Who would you prefer as the next US President – Harris or Trump?

