Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

41 more Covid-19 deaths, FF-FG government moves closer and a fatal stabbing in Ennis.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 9:10 PM
53 minutes ago 4,243 Views 2 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

001 Sutton Dublin 'In This Together', graffiti on a wall in Sutton, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

virus-outbreak-china Women wearing protective face masks walk on a stretch of the Great Wall of China. Source: Andy Wong/PA Images

#VACCINES: More than 117 million children are at risk of missing out on measles vaccines globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have warned.

#CHERNOBYL: Ukrainian officials say ay they have extinguished forest fires in the radiation-contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

#WHITE HOUSE: Former US President Barack Obama has described Joe Biden as a ‘close friend’, as he formally endorsed his former vice president for the White House

PARTING SHOT

Source: CNN/YouTube

At a raucous White House coronavirus briefing last night, Donald Trump showed ‘propaganda’ video of people praising him as he attacked reporters for questioning him over his handling of the crisis.

Rónán Duffy
