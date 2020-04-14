Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

'In This Together', graffiti on a wall in Sutton, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Women wearing protective face masks walk on a stretch of the Great Wall of China. Source: Andy Wong/PA Images

#VACCINES: More than 117 million children are at risk of missing out on measles vaccines globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have warned.

#CHERNOBYL: Ukrainian officials say ay they have extinguished forest fires in the radiation-contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

#WHITE HOUSE: Former US President Barack Obama has described Joe Biden as a ‘close friend’, as he formally endorsed his former vice president for the White House.

PARTING SHOT

At a raucous White House coronavirus briefing last night, Donald Trump showed ‘propaganda’ video of people praising him as he attacked reporters for questioning him over his handling of the crisis.