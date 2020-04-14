Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 41 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, brining the total deaths to 406 people.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed that she received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 yesterday but that she is now free of the virus.
- Gardaí said they were forced to use new powers given to them to tackle the coronavirus crisis on seven different occasions over the Easter weekend.
- Gardaí interviewed an Irish citizen in Roscommon over a €15 million international Covid-19 face mask scam.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have signed off on the agreed policy framework document that could form the basis for a programme for government.
- A man in his 30s has died following a suspected stabbing in Ennis, Co Clare.
- A 29-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of murdering another man in Fermanagh.
WORLD
#VACCINES: More than 117 million children are at risk of missing out on measles vaccines globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have warned.
#CHERNOBYL: Ukrainian officials say ay they have extinguished forest fires in the radiation-contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
#WHITE HOUSE: Former US President Barack Obama has described Joe Biden as a ‘close friend’, as he formally endorsed his former vice president for the White House.
At a raucous White House coronavirus briefing last night, Donald Trump showed ‘propaganda’ video of people praising him as he attacked reporters for questioning him over his handling of the crisis.
