Here's what happened today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#THOMAS O’HALLORAN A former British MP as well as Clare Senator Martin Conway have paid tribute to an 87-year-old man originally from Clare whose death in London is being investigated by police.
#NEW YORK The alleged attacker of Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges today at a brief court hearing in upstate New York.
#FINLAND A video of Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin partying with friends has caused a flurry of controversy in the Scandinavian country.
#UKRAINE President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has said that his country will not have peace with Russia unless it withdraws its troops from Ukraine, speaking after talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
#NEW ZEALAND The remains of two young children have been found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand.
PARTING SHOT
There has been a steady stream of tell all books from the Donald Trump White House since he left for his Florida home allegedly with a few boxes of confidential documents back in January 2021.
The latest on the shelves will be a book by Jared Kushner, Donald’s son-in-law and husband of Ivanka.
The book has been reviewed by the New York Times, whose critic Dwight Garner is not a fan.
Garner didn’t spare it in his assessment of the book calling it “soulless” with a “lack of self-awareness” but he also gives space to highlight one memorable episode.
It tells the story of how Bono, Bob Geldof and Rupert Murdoch all enjoyed lunch together at the French villa of the U2 singer while Geldof and Bono were serenaded by Billy Joel on piano.
It reads like a scene out of a Hollywood film but one that the writers thought too fanciful so rejected it – you can read the full article here.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS