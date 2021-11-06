#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 6 November 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Largescale climate change protests, Government Minister positive for Covid-19 and an arrest in Cork for threats to a British MP.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,626 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5594375

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CLIMATE CHANGE MARCH DUBLIN 8L5A9354 Climate change protestors on the streets of Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

World

november-6-2021-wroclaw-poland-06-nov-2021-poland-wroclaw-protests-after-the-death-of-a-woman-who-died-because-she-was-refused-an-abortion-credit-image-krzysztof-kaniewskizuma-press-wi Poland, Wroclaw Protests after the death of a woman who died because she was refused an abortion. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#USA Eight people have died and dozens have been injured at a music festival in Houston, Texas. 

#POLAND/BELARUS Tensions between Belarus and Poland have been heating up in recent months as thousands of people have been trying to cross the border from the former to the latter — an EU member state.  

#COLORADO Two Hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide, a national veterinary laboratory has announced. 

#TAIWAN A Taiwan official has urged the Irish Government to reopen its representative office in Taipei in an effort to strengthen relations amid growing tensions in the South China Sea.

Parting Shot

We are half way through our COP26 in Glasgow as Orla Dwyer reports from the what has been hailed as the last gasp effort to save our climate. 

The event will last from 31 October to 12 November. The Journal will be heading over to Scotland to report on the conference and, as part of our coverage, we’ll be sending out a daily newsletter

 This will give context to the main events of each day and fill you in on what you need to know about this year’s summit which comes on the foot of a “code red” climate report released in August.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

