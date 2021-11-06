Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Thousands of activists have taken part in climate protests across the island of Ireland, Glasgow and locations across the world.
- Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be travelling to the Cop26 in Glasgow.
- The father of the pilot of crashed Irish Coast Guard helicopter R116 has said it was “absolutely crazy” that concerns over its navigation system were never addressed.
- Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit (SDU) this morning arrested a man in relation to death threats made to a Labour MP in the UK.
- Public health officials have confirmed 3,685 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- President Joe Biden has sent a video message to the team behind a new palliative care unit in Roscommon.
- A man has been remanded in custody, with a recommendation for psychiatric treatment, after gardaí charged him with murdering his wife at their Dublin apartment.
- Police in Belfast have launched an investigation following four alleged spiking incidents in Belfast city centre.
World
#USA Eight people have died and dozens have been injured at a music festival in Houston, Texas.
#POLAND/BELARUS Tensions between Belarus and Poland have been heating up in recent months as thousands of people have been trying to cross the border from the former to the latter — an EU member state.
#COLORADO Two Hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide, a national veterinary laboratory has announced.
#TAIWAN A Taiwan official has urged the Irish Government to reopen its representative office in Taipei in an effort to strengthen relations amid growing tensions in the South China Sea.
