NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tori Towey arrived back home in Ireland earlier today. Detained in Dubai Detained in Dubai

INTERNATIONAL

Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Rouen on fire today in Normandy. Préfet de Normandie et de la Seine-Maritime Préfet de Normandie et de la Seine-Maritime

#LONDON: Colleagues and friends of victims in a crossbow attack in England paid tribute to the ‘lovely family’

#BRISTOL: Manhunt underway in Bristol after human remains discovered in suitcases

#SCOTLAND: 77 pilot whales died after a mass stranding off the Scottish coast

#WASHINGTON D.C.: British PM Keir Starmer discussed the importance of Nato alliance and the UK-US ‘special relationship’ during a meeting with Joe Biden

#TEXAS: Shelley Duvall, star of The Shining, died aged 75

#FRANCE: A fire broke out on the spire of Rouen’s famous Gothic cathedral

PARTING SHOT

Dublin Airport today. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

The wait has started for passengers, pilots, flight crews and Aer Lingus to see if members of the IALPA union will agree to a recommendation from the Labour Court that will entitle them to a 17.75% increase, over a four-year period.

The long-running pay dispute has seen Aer Lingus-IALPA pilots take part in work-to-rule action, eight-hour strikes and has resulted in the cancellation of nearly 600 flights.

The industrial action has now been suspended, as the members of the union cast their ballots on whether to accept or decline the Labour Court’s recommendation after union executives recommended to accept it yesterday. Read the latest here.