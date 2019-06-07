The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIRECT PROVISION: Criticism has been levelled at the government over a lack of transparency around deaths of people residing in Direct Provision centres.

2. #MAY DAY: Today is Theresa May’s last day as leader of the Conservative Party but she will stay on as PM and as acting leader until a successor is chosen.

3. #ROSCOMMON: A woman in her 60s has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Elphin last night.

4. #SLÁN: US president Donald Trump will finish off his European tour of Britain, France and Ireland with a round of golf in Clare today.

5. #BY-ELECTION: The newly formed Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain’s parliament after it lost out to the opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election, results today show.

6.#VANDALISM: Cork County Council is set to install CCTV cameras and a monitoring system near the Tramore Valley Park walkway which was vandalised on Tuesday night.

7. #RIP: American jazz musician Dr John has died after suffering a heart attack, aged 77.

8. #SPOTIFY: Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground has signed a deal with Spotify to create a series of podcasts for the music streaming service.