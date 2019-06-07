This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Friday 7 Jun 2019, 8:02 AM
27 minutes ago 1,071 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIRECT PROVISION: Criticism has been levelled at the government over a lack of transparency around deaths of people residing in Direct Provision centres. 

2. #MAY DAY: Today is Theresa May’s last day as leader of the Conservative Party but she will stay on as PM and as acting leader until a successor is chosen. 

3. #ROSCOMMON: A woman in her 60s has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Elphin last night. 

4. #SLÁN: US president Donald Trump will finish off his European tour of Britain, France and Ireland with a round of golf in Clare today. 

5. #BY-ELECTION: The newly formed Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain’s parliament after it lost out to the opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election, results today show.

6.#VANDALISM: Cork County Council is set to install CCTV cameras and a monitoring system near the Tramore Valley Park walkway which was vandalised on Tuesday night. 

7. #RIP: American jazz musician Dr John has died after suffering a heart attack, aged 77. 

8. #SPOTIFY: Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground has signed a deal with Spotify to create a series of podcasts for the music streaming service.

