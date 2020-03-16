The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE MAIN POINTS: There are a total of 169 Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Ireland now, after the largest daily increase of 40 new cases was announced last night.

2. #WORLD VIEW: Europe remains in the epicentre of the global Covid-19 outbreak, with the majority of the fatalities from the coronavirus now outside of China.

3. #DEBUNKED: WhatsApp messages claiming that there are ‘four young people with non underlying conditions’ in a serious condition at Cork University Hospital with Covid-19 – associated with the use of ibuprofen - is fake.

4. #PHOENIX LAW: A mother in Northern Ireland is legally challenging the decision not to close schools in the region amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

5. #CRIME: Last night, Gardaí in west Dublin dealt with a serious incident involving “up to 30 youths” in the Cherry Orchard area.

6. #LOTTO: The National Lottery lobbied the government to introduce legislation that would prevent bookies being able to take bets on the outcome of lotto draws.

7. #FEED THE HEROES: Irish people have donated over €30,000 overnight to buy food deliveries for healthcare workers.

8. #IN LIGHTER NEWS: Lottie Ryan, 2FM presenter and daughter of Gerry Ryan, has won this year’s Dancing With The Stars.