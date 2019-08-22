Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

One of the heads which was stolen from the National Wax Museum.

A raft of changes to the governance structure of An Garda Siochana were annnounced.

of An Garda Siochana were annnounced. The Department of Social Protection confirmed that it intends to publish the Data Protection Commission’s report on the Public Services Card (PSC) on its website.

(PSC) on its website. A judge said that Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan won’t face eviction from their Clontarf home during the next three weeks.

Gardaí have identified a number of teenagers they believe were part of a gang which assaulted a young Muslim teenager in Dundrum on Sunday.

a young Muslim teenager in Dundrum on Sunday. Staff at the National Wax Museum foiled the attempted theft of three wax heads .

. A Portuguese fishing vessel was detained off the coast of Cork for allegedly breaching fishing regulations.

off the coast of Cork for allegedly breaching fishing regulations. The National Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket of last night’s €11.2 million jackpot was sold in Co Wicklow .

. The All Together Now music festival said it is “fully committed” to ensuring that traffic and organisational issues will not be repeated next year.

INTERNATIONAL

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron called for a “useful” month of talks to find a solution to the Brexit impasse following a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

#AER LINGUS: A probe into an incident involving an Aer Lingus jet at Gatwick Airport has identified shortcomings in runway inspection procedures at the airport as well as the management of an internal review conducted after the incident.

#POLAND: Several people died after lightning struck a metal cross at a pilgrimage site in the Tatra mountains in southern Poland.

#CHINA: New research found that the introduction of China’s two-child policy has led to an extra 5.4 million births.

PARTING SHOT

In the aftermath of a press conference where he referred to himself as “the Chosen One”, video footage of US President Donald Trump discussing the Bible is being widely shared online today.

1. You mention that the Bible is your favorite book !!!

2. What are your favorite Bible verses ? - I don't want to get into it

3. The Bible means a lot to me

4. Are you a New or Old testament guy ? - Probably equal

5. The Bible is just incredible

6. The Bible is special



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iQaYg6xfot — The Caring Atheist (@Caring_Atheist) August 21, 2019 Source: The Caring Atheist /Twitter

In the 2015 interview on Bloomberg news Trump refrains from answering a question about his favourite Bible passage, saying he doesn’t want to “get into specifics” because the Bible is “very personal”.

When pressed by one of the interviewers about whether he prefers the Old Testament or the New Testament Trump responds: “Probably equal… The whole Bible is just incredible”.

Can’t see the video? Click here.