Sunday 25 October 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 8:30 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

BABYHOME PROTEST 1L2A2426 A group of people gathered at the site of the former St. Patricks Mother Baby Home on the Navan Road in Dublin to protest at the proposed sealing of documents. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials have confirmed a further 1,025 cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths in Ireland.
  • The most common number of close contacts that a person who tests positive for Covid-19 in Ireland now has is three.
  • President Higgins has signed a Bill into law that will allow a system of graduated fines to be introduced as sanctions for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
  • The Minister for Agriculture has said that there is “no sign” of issues with other sanitisers after the recall of a sanitiser that was in circulation in schools, health service locations, and retail.
  • Eight deaths and 896 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
  • The Tánaiste has said it is “unfair” for non-essential shops to stay open by selling PPE.
  • Inflight transmission of Covid-19 may have resulted in the infection of 59 people across Ireland, according to a new study.
  • Tributes have been paid to Terence MacSwiney, a revolutionary and former Lord Mayor of Cork, who died a hundred years ago on this day.
  • The Bank Holiday Monday will likely be off to a wet start with showers and possible spot flooding predicted during the night.

WORLD

2.56213436 Source: PA

#UNITED STATES Senate Republicans have voted overwhelmingly to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett towards final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election

#SPAIN The Spanish government is preparing to enter a new state of emergency to stem surging coronavirus infections

#VACCINE The US’s top infectious disease specialist Dr Fauci has said that it could be known before the end of the year whether there is a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19

#NUCLEAR An international treaty banning nuclear weapons has been ratified by a 50th country, allowing the “historic” text to enter into force after 90 days

PARTING SHOT

A Noteworthy investigation has found that Ireland’s tree-planting policies are bad news for biodiversity.

The investigation has revealed a number of findings on Ireland’s forestry policies and their impact on our biodiversity.

