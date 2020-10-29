Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Public health officials have confirmed 866 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in Ireland.
- Over 50 types of wipes, hand sanitisers, soaps and detergents have been removed from use in schools following a government review.
- The Department of Agriculture is urging the public to only purchase approved sanitisers.
- The school principal of two children who have died with their mother in a house in Balinteer has released a tribute to the three family members.
- Around 70 schools have had in-school Covid-19 transmission, with fewer than five asked to close due to outbreaks since reopening.
- Three Sinn Féin members have resigned after failing to return wrongly received grant money.
- Six centres for adults with disabilities were deemed “not compliant” with regulations on protection against infection by HIQA in inspections during the summer.
- Aldi and Lidl are removing all non-essential “middle aisle” products in line with government advice.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that it is “far too early to say what type of Christmas we will be having”.
- Northern Ireland has recorded a further eight deaths and 822 new Covid-19 cases.
- A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for the whole country this Saturday on Halloween.
THE WORLD
#FRANCE Three people were killed in Nice this morning at a knife attack at the Basilica of Notre Dame
#UK The Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn over his response to a report into anti-Semitism in the party during his leadership
#TAIWAN No domestically-transmitted cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Taiwan for 200 days since 12 April
#EUROPE The European Central Bank has indicated that it is ready to inject more stimulus into the eurozone economy in December depending on the “dynamics of the virus”
PARTING SHOT
A mother in Dublin has decorated her home as a haunted house ahead of Halloween to raise money for charity.
Joanne Whelan, who lives in Donaghmede, is collecting donations for St Michael’s house in Dublin, which provides services and support to people with intellectual disabilities.
