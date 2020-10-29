Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

File image of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Source: PA

#FRANCE Three people were killed in Nice this morning at a knife attack at the Basilica of Notre Dame



#UK The Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn over his response to a report into anti-Semitism in the party during his leadership

#TAIWAN No domestically-transmitted cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Taiwan for 200 days since 12 April

#EUROPE The European Central Bank has indicated that it is ready to inject more stimulus into the eurozone economy in December depending on the “dynamics of the virus”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

A mother in Dublin has decorated her home as a haunted house ahead of Halloween to raise money for charity.

Source: PA/Brian Lawless

Joanne Whelan, who lives in Donaghmede, is collecting donations for St Michael’s house in Dublin, which provides services and support to people with intellectual disabilities.