Dublin: 15°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 8:55 PM
35 minutes ago 2,818 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5248620

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

 IRELAND

001 Garda Check Point Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials have confirmed 866 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in Ireland.
  • Over 50 types of wipes, hand sanitisers, soaps and detergents have been removed from use in schools following a government review.
  • The Department of Agriculture is urging the public to only purchase approved sanitisers.
  • The school principal of two children who have died with their mother in a house in Balinteer has released a tribute to the three family members.
  • Around 70 schools have had in-school Covid-19 transmission, with fewer than five asked to close due to outbreaks since reopening.
  • Three Sinn Féin members have resigned after failing to return wrongly received grant money.
  • Six centres for adults with disabilities were deemed “not compliant” with regulations on protection against infection by HIQA in inspections during the summer.
  • Aldi and Lidl are removing all non-essential “middle aisle” products in line with government advice.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that it is “far too early to say what type of Christmas we will be having”.
  • Northern Ireland has recorded a further eight deaths and 822 new Covid-19 cases.
  • A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for the whole country this Saturday on Halloween.

THE WORLD

anti-semitism-in-labour File image of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Source: PA

#FRANCE Three people were killed in Nice this morning at a knife attack at the Basilica of Notre Dame

#UK The Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn over his response to a report into anti-Semitism in the party during his leadership

#TAIWAN No domestically-transmitted cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Taiwan for 200 days since 12 April

#EUROPE The European Central Bank has indicated that it is ready to inject more stimulus into the eurozone economy in December depending on the “dynamics of the virus”

PARTING SHOT

A mother in Dublin has decorated her home as a haunted house ahead of Halloween to raise money for charity.

2.56332715 Source: PA/Brian Lawless

Joanne Whelan, who lives in Donaghmede, is collecting donations for St Michael’s house in Dublin, which provides services and support to people with intellectual disabilities.

