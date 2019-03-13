The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: The House of Commons has again rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal – by 391 votes to 242.

2. #BREXIT 2.0: There will be no new tariffs or controls on goods moving from Ireland to Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the UK government has announced.

3. #ABUSE: Disgraced Australian Cardinal George Pell “may not live to be released from prison”, a judge warned today as the sentencing of the 77-year-old for child sex crimes began.

4. #US: The breakfast meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US Vice President Mike Pence will be open to the media this year, after journalists were not allowed to attend in 2018.

5. #GROUNDED: Aviation officials have suspended the operation of the Boeing 737 Max, but an Irish aerospace expert has suggested that authorities may be jumping to conclusions about the safety of the aircraft.

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: The Direct Provision centre in Clondalkin in Dublin is set to remain open for another two years. There had been calls for the planned closure of the centre to be postponed as residents with protected status were at risk of becoming homeless.

7. #COMPLAINTS: The Office of the Ombudsman received 148 formal complaints from residents living in Direct Provision last year – about lack of cooking facilities, accommodation and refusals of transfer requests.

8. #DEATH ROW: California will today impose a moratorium on carrying out the death penalty in the state, granting temporary reprieve to the 737 inmates on death row – the largest such group in the country.

9. #STORM GARETH: Status Orange and Status Yellow wind warnings are in place for a number of counties as the country continues to be affected by Storm Gareth.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.