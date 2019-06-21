This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 June, 2019
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 21 Jun 2019, 7:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL TRIAL A family member of Boy B was attacked in Dublin by a group of men after he was identified as being related to the convicted killer. 

2. #INVESTIGATION A man in his 30s and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the disappearance of a man in Laois.

3. #SHOOTING A man in his 20s has been injured following a shooting in Drogheda last night.

4. #FIRE AND FURY The US approved and then scrapped strikes against Iran yesterday in response to the shooting down of a US spy drone in the Middle East.

5. #JOBPATH Just 6% of people who have used the government’s job referral scheme have held down a job in the four years since it was launched, new figures show.

6. #BELFAST The bodies of a man and a woman have been discovered in a house in west Belfast.

7. #BUS CRASH 44 people have been killed and dozens more have been injured after a bus plunged into a gorge in northern India.

8. #PEACEKEEPING The Dáil has approved a motion to send Ireland’s Army Ranger Wing to join the UN mission in Mali.

Stephen McDermott
