The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL TRIAL A family member of Boy B was attacked in Dublin by a group of men after he was identified as being related to the convicted killer.

2. #INVESTIGATION A man in his 30s and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the disappearance of a man in Laois.

3. #SHOOTING A man in his 20s has been injured following a shooting in Drogheda last night.

4. #FIRE AND FURY The US approved and then scrapped strikes against Iran yesterday in response to the shooting down of a US spy drone in the Middle East.

5. #JOBPATH Just 6% of people who have used the government’s job referral scheme have held down a job in the four years since it was launched, new figures show.

6. #BELFAST The bodies of a man and a woman have been discovered in a house in west Belfast.

7. #BUS CRASH 44 people have been killed and dozens more have been injured after a bus plunged into a gorge in northern India.

8. #PEACEKEEPING The Dáil has approved a motion to send Ireland’s Army Ranger Wing to join the UN mission in Mali.

