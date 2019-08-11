Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man died from his injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash in the early hours of yesterday morning.
- Six cyclists were injured – with two hospitalised – during a cycling event in Co Clare this morning.
- Hundreds took part in the continued search for missing Irish girl Nóra Quoirin who went missing in Malaysia last Saturday.
- It was confirmed that taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to meet UK prime minister Boris Johnson to discuss Brexit, with both leaders’ offices in contact to agree a date.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke to TheJournal.ie about a united Ireland, carbon tax and other issues.
- A 30-year-old was arrested in Dundalk after a 93-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation at a house in Blackrock.
- Applicants to the State’s redress scheme for victims of child sexual abuse in schools expressed concern about whether their legal fees will be paid.
- Figures showed that there are just 74 acute beds for children and adolescents across the country, with no beds at all available in at least 19 counties in Ireland.
WORLD
#NORWAY The shooting at a mosque near Oslo in Norway is being treated as an “attempted act of terror”.
#KASHMIR: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan likened the spread of Indian Hindu nationalism into Muslim-majority Kashmir to appeasing Hitler.
#BREXIT: Britain is planning to mint “millions” of the new commemorative 50p Brexit coins ahead of the potential exit day of 31 October, it was reported.
#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump retweeted a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories linking Bill Clinton to the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.
PARTING SHOT
Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann kicked off today in Drogheda, which will see thousands of people descend on the town over the next few days for craic agus ceol.
Here’s President Michael D Higgins kicking things off with a few wise words about the Irish language.
