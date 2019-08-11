This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Search for Nóra Quoirin continues and Leo and Boris to meet – Today’s top stories.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 7:39 PM
59 minutes ago 2,158 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

BMMAW-4 People taking part in the Bubble Rush in aid of Make-a-Wish which took place in the grounds of Malahide Castle today. Source: Tony Kinlan/Aerial.ie

WORLD

Norway Mosque Shooting People showing their sympathy to muslims outside the mosque Islamic Cultural Centre in Oslo after it was attacked who fired several shots before he was stopped. Source: AP/PA Images

#NORWAY The shooting at a mosque near Oslo in Norway is being treated as an “attempted act of terror”.

#KASHMIR: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan likened the spread of Indian Hindu nationalism into Muslim-majority Kashmir to appeasing Hitler.

#BREXIT: Britain is planning to mint “millions” of the new commemorative 50p Brexit coins ahead of the potential exit day of 31 October, it was reported. 

#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump retweeted a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories linking Bill Clinton to the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.

PARTING SHOT

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann kicked off today in Drogheda, which will see thousands of people descend on the town over the next few days for craic agus ceol. 

Here’s President Michael D Higgins kicking things off with a few wise words about the Irish language. 

Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

