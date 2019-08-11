Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People taking part in the Bubble Rush in aid of Make-a-Wish which took place in the grounds of Malahide Castle today. Source: Tony Kinlan/Aerial.ie

WORLD

People showing their sympathy to muslims outside the mosque Islamic Cultural Centre in Oslo after it was attacked who fired several shots before he was stopped. Source: AP/PA Images

#NORWAY The shooting at a mosque near Oslo in Norway is being treated as an “attempted act of terror”.

#KASHMIR: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan likened the spread of Indian Hindu nationalism into Muslim-majority Kashmir to appeasing Hitler.

#BREXIT: Britain is planning to mint “millions” of the new commemorative 50p Brexit coins ahead of the potential exit day of 31 October, it was reported.

#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump retweeted a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories linking Bill Clinton to the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.

PARTING SHOT

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann kicked off today in Drogheda, which will see thousands of people descend on the town over the next few days for craic agus ceol.

Here’s President Michael D Higgins kicking things off with a few wise words about the Irish language.