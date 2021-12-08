#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

THE LUG 1L2A9358 Contrasts in the Glen of Imaal in County Wickow as The Lug (Lugnaquillia ), displays its snowy head above the shadows on its lower slopes, while the Glen below is bathed in the evening sunshine. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

berlin-germany-08th-dec-2021-the-current-chancellor-angela-merkel-cdu-hands-over-the-office-to-the-newly-elected-chancellor-olaf-scholz-spd-credit-michael-kappelerdpaalamy-live-news Angela Merkel hands over the office to the newly elected Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#LAST CHRISTMAS: Boris Johnson’s adviser Allegra Stratton resigned following the leaking of footage which showed her joking about a Christmas party reportedly held last year by No 10 Downing Street staff while the UK was under strict lockdown rules.

#UKRAINE: President Joe Biden said he warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of unprecedented US sanctions should Russian troops invade Ukraine.

#GERMANY: Olaf Scholz became Germany’s next chancellor after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm. 

#INDIA: Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat was among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash, raising questions over the future of military reforms he was leading.

PARTING SHOT

As the controversy surrounding the allegations Downing Street staff broke coronavirus rules with a Christmas party last year continue, cartoonist Matt Pritchett summed up the situation like this:

