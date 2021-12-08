Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 13,000 people remain without power and 10,000 are facing water supply issues due to the impact of Storm Barra.
- Public health officials confirmed 4,152 new cases of Covid-19 this evening.
- The Department of Education advised schools around the country to open as usual tomorrow.
- The National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) recommended that children aged 5-11 be offered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
- An Oireachtas committee heard that one hundred passengers have entered Ireland without a negative Covid-19 test since new rules were introduced on Sunday.
- The HSE announced that Covid-19 booster vaccines will be available to people aged over 50 from tomorrow.
- Ulster Bank’s CEO announced that customers will be given at least six months notice to close their accounts before the bank exits the Irish market next year.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that “ease of access” for abortion services has not yet been achieved three years after new laws were enacted.
- The Climate Change Advisory Council said that there are “critical gaps” between the government’s climate plans and what it’s actually doing in practice.
- Tributes were paid to Peggy Morrissey, the mother of RTÉ sports commentator Marty Morrissey, who passed away after a road accident in the early hours of yesterday morning.
WORLD
#LAST CHRISTMAS: Boris Johnson’s adviser Allegra Stratton resigned following the leaking of footage which showed her joking about a Christmas party reportedly held last year by No 10 Downing Street staff while the UK was under strict lockdown rules.
#UKRAINE: President Joe Biden said he warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of unprecedented US sanctions should Russian troops invade Ukraine.
#GERMANY: Olaf Scholz became Germany’s next chancellor after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm.
Your contributions will help us continue
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
#INDIA: Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat was among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash, raising questions over the future of military reforms he was leading.
PARTING SHOT
As the controversy surrounding the allegations Downing Street staff broke coronavirus rules with a Christmas party last year continue, cartoonist Matt Pritchett summed up the situation like this:
My latest cartoon for tomorrow's @Telegraph— Matt Cartoons (@MattCartoonist) December 8, 2021
COMMENTS