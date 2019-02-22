Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney today announced details of the “mega Bill”to provide for all-island electricity, buses and pensions in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
- Deliveroo workers went on strike in Dublin this evening over waiting times at restaurants.
- The government issued an estimated €4 million tender to station veterinarians at border posts post-Brexit.
- The injuries Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan sustained “could be the result of a traffic collision or serious assault”, the court heard.
- A man was jailed for three years and banned from owning dogs or horses for life after being guilty of causing or permitting animal cruelty.
- Comreg launched a new online map to check the quality of mobile phone coverage around the country.
- A victim of Michael Shine told the court he was given a “life sentence of pain”.
- The Euromillions winners are “considering their options” on whether or not to go public with their €175 million win.
- A child who was in the womb when her mother collided with a Tesco shopping trolley was awarded €45,000 following a personal injury claim.
- Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy is to run for the MEP seat in Ireland South.
- A man was arrested after gardaí discovered a pint of Guinness next to him in a car.
INTERNATIONAL
#SCOTLAND: The teenager who abducted and killed six-year-old Alesha MacPhail was named as Aaron Campbell.
#CHICAGO: R Kelly was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse.
#DROPPED: Jussie Smollett is set to be written out of the show Empire as he faces three years in jail for falsely claiming he was the victim of a homophobic, racist assault.
PARTING SHOT
The new James Bond film will be called… Shatterhand.
This piece on the Guardian pulls no punches as it showcases its disdain for the name.
Then again, Shatterhand was also the name of a 1991 Nintendo game about a robot policeman who goes around punching stuff until it explodes, so maybe it will be about that.
COMMENTS