Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A feeding frenzy at St Stephen's Green this afternoon Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Pope Francis arrives for the second session of 'The Protection Of Minors In The Church' meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican City Source: Galosi Spaziani UPI/PA Images

#SCOTLAND: The teenager who abducted and killed six-year-old Alesha MacPhail was named as Aaron Campbell.

#CHICAGO: R Kelly was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse.

#DROPPED: Jussie Smollett is set to be written out of the show Empire as he faces three years in jail for falsely claiming he was the victim of a homophobic, racist assault.

PARTING SHOT

The new James Bond film will be called… Shatterhand.

This piece on the Guardian pulls no punches as it showcases its disdain for the name.