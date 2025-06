NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Daniel and Ronda Peden from Belfast pictured after receiving their Irish Citizenship at a ceremony at Gleneagle Killarney today. Department of Justice Department of Justice

INTERNATIONAL

Screengrab of what are believed to be anti-aircraft missiles sent to counter Iranian attacks in the sky over Doha.

#IRAN: Iran attacked American forces stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base. The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

#MIDDLE EAST: Global airlines suspended or reduced flights in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Iran rages.

#UKRAINE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia fired over 350 drones and 16 missiles at the country in overnight strikes that have killed at least ten people, including an 11-year-old girl.

#GAZA: Simon Harris attended a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels today, where a report on Israel’s breaches of its agreement with the EU was discussed.

#FRANCE: A 27-year-old bride was killed when gunmen attacked a wedding party in a village in southeastern France on Saturday night.

PARTING SHOT

File image of Orcas in Norway Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Killer whales have been caught on video breaking off pieces of seaweed to rub and groom each other, scientists announced today, in what they said is the first evidence of marine mammals making their own tools.

Humans are far from being the only member of the animal kingdom that has mastered using tools.

Chimpanzees fashion sticks to fish for termites, crows create hooked twigs to catch grubs and elephants swat flies with branches.

Tool-use in the world’s difficult-to-study oceans is rarer, although sea otters are known to smash open shellfish with rocks, while octopuses can make mobile homes out of coconut shells.