Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Positive Space - A city-wide public exhibition of over 500 sites across Dublin, from Monday 22 June to 13 July, is taking place Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People march in central London after attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park, London Source: Aaron Chown via PA Images

#US: The US Justice Department has moved to oust a US official in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

#JUNETEENTH: Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth – the day marking the end of slavery in the US.

#ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe’s health minister has been charged with corruption related to the irregular awarding of a big contract to a new Dubai-based company for coronavirus testing and protective kits.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Well, it’s Father’s Day tomorrow and ahead of the day we thought we’d test your knowledge of famous Irish dads from both TV and film.

Do you know your Des Curleys from your Mr Rabbittes?