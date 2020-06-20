Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed that a further two people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The body of a man in his 50s has been recovered from a river in Ballyduff, Co Waterford.
- Dublin Fire Brigade has been attending the scene of a vehicle fire in Carrickmines Retail Park.
- A man in his 50s has been arrested and charged following an investigation into coercive control in Cork.
- Herbal cannabis worth an estimated €5.54 million has been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.
- The Archbishop of Dublin has criticised public health advice which allows for a maximum of 50 people in attendance at Mass while “large retail outlets [are] brimming with people”.
- Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a service station in Dublin last night.
- The GAA has accelerated its return-to-play roadmap at pace with the government, with pitches to open for non-contact adult training from next Wednesday, 24 June.
INTERNATIONAL
#US: The US Justice Department has moved to oust a US official in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
#JUNETEENTH: Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth – the day marking the end of slavery in the US.
#ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe’s health minister has been charged with corruption related to the irregular awarding of a big contract to a new Dubai-based company for coronavirus testing and protective kits.
