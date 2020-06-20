This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 7:45 PM
36 minutes ago 1,440 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.  

IRELAND

0654 POSITIVE SPACE The Positive Space - A city-wide public exhibition of over 500 sites across Dublin, from Monday 22 June to 13 July, is taking place Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed that a further two people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 
  • The body of a man in his 50s has been recovered from a river in Ballyduff, Co Waterford. 
  • Dublin Fire Brigade has been attending the scene of a vehicle fire in Carrickmines Retail Park.
  • A man in his 50s has been arrested and charged following an investigation into coercive control in Cork. 
  • Herbal cannabis worth an estimated €5.54 million has been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.
  • The Archbishop of Dublin has criticised public health advice which allows for a maximum of 50 people in attendance at Mass while “large retail outlets [are] brimming with people”. 
  • Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a service station in Dublin last night. 
  • The GAA has accelerated its return-to-play roadmap at pace with the government, with pitches to open for non-contact adult training from next Wednesday, 24 June. 

INTERNATIONAL

black-lives-matter-protests People march in central London after attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park, London Source: Aaron Chown via PA Images

#US: The US Justice Department has moved to oust a US official in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. 

#JUNETEENTH: Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth – the day marking the end of slavery in the US.

#ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe’s health minister has been charged with corruption related to the irregular awarding of a big contract to a new Dubai-based company for coronavirus testing and protective kits.

PARTING SHOT

Well, it’s Father’s Day tomorrow and ahead of the day we thought we’d test your knowledge of famous Irish dads from both TV and film. 

Do you know your Des Curleys from your Mr Rabbittes? 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

