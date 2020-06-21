Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The coffin of Detective Garda Colm Horkan being carried into St James' Church in Charlestown, Co Mayo Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Mount Merapi spews volcanic materials during an eruption today Source: Slamet Riyadi via PA Images

#READING: Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading in the UK, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

#NEW CASES: China and South Korea have reported new coronavirus cases in outbreaks that threaten to set back their recovery.

#TOM PETTY: The family of late singer Tom Petty have objected to US President Donald Trump’s use of the song I Won’t Back Down at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last night.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

So, it’s looking like we could be heading for a three-party coalition, a tripartite government as Micheál Martin put it during the week.

It got us thinking about other Irish trios and threesomes and how much we knew about them.