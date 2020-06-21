Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan has taken place today in Charlestown, Co Mayo.
- A woman has died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin 15 this morning.
- Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has rejected a call from his Northern Ireland counterpart to renegotiate the draft programme for government.
- Senior republican Bobby Storey has died, Sinn Féin has announced.
- A proposed new housing development near the Phoenix Park in Dublin poses a threat to the security of President Michael D Higgins, the OPW and gardaí have warned.
- The National Lottery has has confirmed that the winning ticket of last night’s €6.9 million jackpot was sold in Co Cork.
- Gardaí in Dublin have seized €340,000 worth of cannabis from an abandoned van in Dublin 15.
INTERNATIONAL
#READING: Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading in the UK, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.
#NEW CASES: China and South Korea have reported new coronavirus cases in outbreaks that threaten to set back their recovery.
#TOM PETTY: The family of late singer Tom Petty have objected to US President Donald Trump’s use of the song I Won’t Back Down at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last night.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
So, it’s looking like we could be heading for a three-party coalition, a tripartite government as Micheál Martin put it during the week.
It got us thinking about other Irish trios and threesomes and how much we knew about them.
COMMENTS