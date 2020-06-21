This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 7:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR GARDA FUNERAL_I2A1065 The coffin of Detective Garda Colm Horkan being carried into St James' Church in Charlestown, Co Mayo Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan has taken place today in Charlestown, Co Mayo. 
  • A woman has died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin 15 this morning. 
  • Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has rejected a call from his Northern Ireland counterpart to renegotiate the draft programme for government. 
  • Senior republican Bobby Storey has died, Sinn Féin has announced.
  • A proposed new housing development near the Phoenix Park in Dublin poses a threat to the security of President Michael D Higgins, the OPW and gardaí have warned.
  • The National Lottery has has confirmed that the winning ticket of last night’s €6.9 million jackpot was sold in Co Cork. 
  • Gardaí in Dublin have seized €340,000 worth of cannabis from an abandoned van in Dublin 15. 

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Mount Merapi spews volcanic materials during an eruption today Source: Slamet Riyadi via PA Images

#READING: Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading in the UK, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

#NEW CASES: China and South Korea have reported new coronavirus cases in outbreaks that threaten to set back their recovery.

#TOM PETTY: The family of late singer Tom Petty have objected to US President Donald Trump’s use of the song I Won’t Back Down at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last night. 

PARTING SHOT

So, it’s looking like we could be heading for a three-party coalition, a tripartite government as Micheál Martin put it during the week.

It got us thinking about other Irish trios and threesomes and how much we knew about them.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

