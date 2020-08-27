Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pedestrians at Bewley’s Grafton Street as the historic Dublin cafe re-opened for business Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A giraffe is measured during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo Source: PA

#US: A 14-year-old girl was confirmed as the first fatality from Hurricane Laura.

#ALEXEI NAVALNY: Russian authorities claimed there has been no indication so far that opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s illness was caused by poisoning.

#UK: The Liberal Democrats elected former cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey as their new leader.

PARTING SHOT

Source: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

Unbelievably, it’s 25 years since Father Ted hit our screens.

To mark the occasion, An Post has commissioned four stamps to celebrate the anniversary, with iconic one-liners and ‘retro wallpaper’ patterns on each to match the different rooms in the Craggy Island Parochial House.

The stamps are available online and in selected post offices nationwide.