Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ursula von der Leyen invited the Irish government to propose “suitable candidates” for the EU commissioner vacancy vacated by Phil Hogan.
- However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar appeared to have ruled himself outof the EU Trade Commissioner’s former job.
- NPHET confirmed that it will recommend that the Government does not re-open pubs next week.
- Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn also said Kildare would not emerge from temporary lockdown restrictions early.
- 93 more cases of Covid-19 were reported.
- Emergency services launched a search for a fisherman who went missing off the coast of Kerry last night.
- Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rain warning for counties in Munster and Leinster.
- Sarah McInerney’s return to the RTÉ airwaves was announced as part of the national broadcaster’s new season launch.
- It emerged that the out-of-hours GP service in two counties continued to charge possible Covid-19 patients for phone consultations despite claims that the HSE had funded such services.
INTERNATIONAL
#US: A 14-year-old girl was confirmed as the first fatality from Hurricane Laura.
#ALEXEI NAVALNY: Russian authorities claimed there has been no indication so far that opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s illness was caused by poisoning.
#UK: The Liberal Democrats elected former cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey as their new leader.
PARTING SHOT
Unbelievably, it’s 25 years since Father Ted hit our screens.
To mark the occasion, An Post has commissioned four stamps to celebrate the anniversary, with iconic one-liners and ‘retro wallpaper’ patterns on each to match the different rooms in the Craggy Island Parochial House.
The stamps are available online and in selected post offices nationwide.
