Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Journalists distancing themselves at the Dept of Health's daily briefing. Source: RollingNews.ie

People walk past London's Covent Garden Station, one of 40 tube stations closed today. Source: Luciana Guerra/PA Images

#COVID-19: The death toll in Italy has risen to 3,405 – overtaking China.

#US: Donald Trump says treatment “is not gonna kill anybody” as the US fast-tracked the use of anti-malaria drug for coronavirus.

#EUROPE: Michel Barnier confirmed he’d been diagnosed with Covid-19.

When clicking into the Guardian’s David Bowie’s 50 Greatest Songs Ranked, I was certain I would disagree with whatever was ranked number one.

I didn’t.

Guess which song this description refers to: “A three-minute hit single that doesn’t even feature a lead vocal until halfway through, it twists a despondent lyric into something uplifting and, musically, transcends time. Completely original, nothing about its sound tethers it to the mid-70s. Its magic seems to sum Bowie up.”