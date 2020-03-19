This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0508 Covid 19 Updates Journalists distancing themselves at the Dept of Health's daily briefing. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus People walk past London's Covent Garden Station, one of 40 tube stations closed today. Source: Luciana Guerra/PA Images

#COVID-19: The death toll in Italy has risen to 3,405 – overtaking China.

#US: Donald Trump says treatment “is not gonna kill anybody” as the US fast-tracked the use of anti-malaria drug for coronavirus.

#EUROPE: Michel Barnier confirmed he’d been diagnosed with Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

When clicking into the Guardian’s David Bowie’s 50 Greatest Songs Ranked, I was certain I would disagree with whatever was ranked number one.

I didn’t.

Guess which song this description refers to: “A three-minute hit single that doesn’t even feature a lead vocal until halfway through, it twists a despondent lyric into something uplifting and, musically, transcends time. Completely original, nothing about its sound tethers it to the mid-70s. Its magic seems to sum Bowie up.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

