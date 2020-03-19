Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A third death from Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland, with 191 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 557.
- The government said a rent freeze and temporary ban on evictions would be introduced during the crisis.
- The Leaving Cert and Junior Cert orals and practical exams have been cancelled – and all students are to get fill marks.
- Northern Ireland recorded its first death from Covid-19.
- So-called vulture funds and non-bank lenders are to allow three-month mortgage break over Covid-19 outbreak.
- Aer Lingus said it was cutting wages by 50% as the airline reduced working hours for the month of April.
- The HSE instructed hospital and healthcare facilities to immediately suspend parking charges for staff.
- Thousands of public sector workers weren’t paid on time today.
- Two people died in separate road crashes in Kildare and Meath.
- The HSE and two laboratories lost their Supreme Court appeal against Ruth Morrissey.
- A man was remanded in custody after being charged with robbery in connection with a fatal road crash in Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#COVID-19: The death toll in Italy has risen to 3,405 – overtaking China.
#US: Donald Trump says treatment “is not gonna kill anybody” as the US fast-tracked the use of anti-malaria drug for coronavirus.
#EUROPE: Michel Barnier confirmed he’d been diagnosed with Covid-19.
PARTING SHOT
When clicking into the Guardian’s David Bowie’s 50 Greatest Songs Ranked, I was certain I would disagree with whatever was ranked number one.
I didn’t.
Guess which song this description refers to: “A three-minute hit single that doesn’t even feature a lead vocal until halfway through, it twists a despondent lyric into something uplifting and, musically, transcends time. Completely original, nothing about its sound tethers it to the mid-70s. Its magic seems to sum Bowie up.”
