Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND

Two phones with the newly launched HSE Covid-19 contact tracing app on the screen Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

The Department of Health has confirmed that one more patient has died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Gardaí have used DNA analysis to identify human remains found in Rathmines as those of missing man Stephen Corrigan.

Stephen Corrigan. The Mater Private Hospital has defended charging patients up to €275 for Covid tests and claimed that it had no other choice.

Hospital has defended charging patients up to €275 for Covid tests and claimed that it had no other choice. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the government will “do the right thing” over calls to extend maternity leave for mothers whose babies were born during the pandemic.

for mothers whose babies were born during the pandemic. The Taoiseach has said he is “very concerned” about the reported circumstances around the death of a Co Meath nursing home resident.

resident. Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton in Leixlip, Co Kildare in November 2018.

in Leixlip, Co Kildare in November 2018. Six historic towns will share €1 million funding under the Historic Towns Initiative 2020, it has been announced.

will share €1 million funding under the Historic Towns Initiative 2020, it has been announced. The online system for people to renew their immigration status in Ireland is to be hugely expanded to reduce footfall at the Registration Office on Dublin Burgh Quay.

INTERNATIONAL

Andrew Elms, owner of Lordington Lavender in West Sussex, inspects the rows of lavender on his farm near Chichester Source: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

#BRAZIL: Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has announced he has tested positive for the Covid-19 following months of downplaying the severity of the virus.

#DEPP: Actor Johnny Depp has been quizzed about his Hollywood lifestyle, his use of drink and drugs and his attitudes towards women on the first day of a trial of his libel claim against The Sun.

#EPSTEIN: Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state has announced.

#ASSAULT: Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has admitted assaulting his partner in a drunken and “sustained” attack.

PARTING SHOT

Earlier today, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid revealed that the health service’s new Covid-19 contact tracing app has been downloaded more than 250,000 times.

There are two ways to download the #CovidTracker app. 1: Go to https://t.co/CJ5esjww0t on your phone and follow the steps. 2: Go to Google Play store or Apple App store on your phone and search ‘COVID Tracker Ireland’ and click ‘Install’ or ‘Get’. Protect each other. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9HDaZ8otX4 — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 7, 2020 Source: Department of Health /Twitter

The app has been available to download on iOS and Android devices since last night.

It is designed to record whether a user comes in close contact with another person with Covid-19 by exchanging anonymous codes that are held on the phones of those who have the app installed.

People who test positive for the virus will be able to choose if they want to anonymously alert other app users who they have been in close contact with.