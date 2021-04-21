#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 21 April 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 9:00 PM
15 minutes ago 621 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416347

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1486 The Carphone Warehouse Carphone Warehouse on Grafton Street, Dublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Almost 500 jobs have been lost with the closure of Carphone Warehouse’s 80 stores in the Republic of Ireland.
  • Health officials have confirmed that a further 15 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, with 401 new cases reported.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the target to have over 82% of the population vaccinated by June remains. 
  • Martin has also said that no firm decisions have been made about the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions beyond next month. 
  • Fine Gael’s Maria Byrne has been elected to the Seanad on the first count. 
  • The University of Limerick has sanctioned a number of students in connection with breaches of Covid-19 regulations. 
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he hopes the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is recommended for use in the under-60s in Ireland.
  • Dublin City Council has announced plans that would see retail units in the city  provide toilet facilities for the public this summer. 

INTERNATIONAL

u-s-minneapolis-derek-chauvin-guilt A man celebrates outside the Hennepin County Government Center reacting to the trial verdict that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#FLOYD: President Joe Biden has said the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd “can be a giant step forward” for the US in the fight against systemic racism.

#OUSTED: A former president of the organisation that hosts the Golden Globes has been dropped from the group’s board after sending an email that called Black Lives Matter a “hate movement”.

#RUSSIA: A group of UN rights experts have expressed alarm at the deteriorating health of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and called for his urgent medical evacuation from Russia.

PARTING SHOT

If you’ve been anywhere on the internet or watched a single news broadcast since the weekend, you can’t but have noticed the huge controversy over something called a ‘Super League’.

But what is a ‘super league’, why is it so controversial – and is the idea cancelled after such a heavy backlash?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The suggestion of forming a Super League came from a group of 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs, but immediately caused a backlash – one example was Gary Neville’s visceral anger on Sky Sports after the news was announced.

To explain it all, The Journal has Gavin Cooney from The42 in conversation with Sinéad O’Carroll on this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast. If you’re not a football fan, don’t worry – we explain the very basics of this very hot topic. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie