Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Carphone Warehouse on Grafton Street, Dublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A man celebrates outside the Hennepin County Government Center reacting to the trial verdict that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#FLOYD: President Joe Biden has said the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd “can be a giant step forward” for the US in the fight against systemic racism.

#OUSTED: A former president of the organisation that hosts the Golden Globes has been dropped from the group’s board after sending an email that called Black Lives Matter a “hate movement”.

#RUSSIA: A group of UN rights experts have expressed alarm at the deteriorating health of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and called for his urgent medical evacuation from Russia.

PARTING SHOT

If you’ve been anywhere on the internet or watched a single news broadcast since the weekend, you can’t but have noticed the huge controversy over something called a ‘Super League’.

But what is a ‘super league’, why is it so controversial – and is the idea cancelled after such a heavy backlash?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The suggestion of forming a Super League came from a group of 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs, but immediately caused a backlash – one example was Gary Neville’s visceral anger on Sky Sports after the news was announced.

To explain it all, The Journal has Gavin Cooney from The42 in conversation with Sinéad O’Carroll on this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast. If you’re not a football fan, don’t worry – we explain the very basics of this very hot topic.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud