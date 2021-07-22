Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sonia O'Sullivan in front of a mural of Olympic Rower Sanita Puspure in Cork city. Source: Leon Farrell

THE WORLD

People passing by the Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan earlier today. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#BREXIT: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen rejected Boris Johnson’s plea to renegotiate the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland after a phone call with the Prime Minister.

#SKETCH: The show director for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was fired on the eve of the event over a decades-old skit referencing the Holocaust.

#COURTS: Tommy Robinson lost a libel case brought against him by a Syrian schoolboy who was filmed being attacked at school.

PARTING SHOT

You may have heard some talk about a so-called ‘pingdemic’ in the UK at the moment.

It refers to a ‘ping’ received from the NHS version of the Covid tracker app which tells people if they’ve been in close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

It also tells people to self-isolate for a specified period of time after they have been ‘pinged’.

A lot of people in the UK have recently contracted Covid-19 and the story dominated the front pages of most of the UK’s newspapers today with concerns growing about the economic impacts of so many people needing to self-isolate.

Our reporter Ian Curran took a look at the finer details of the ‘pingdemic’. You can read the full piece here.