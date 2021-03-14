Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A dog braves the high winds near Dollymount Strand in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Public health officials confirmed no new deaths and 384 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this evening.

in Ireland this evening. The number of doses to be administered in Ireland this week has been reduced 30,000 due to a precautionary pause in the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

vaccine. Gardaí are now treating the inquiry into Tánaiste Leo Varadkar surrounding the leaking of a GP contract to a rival organisation as a criminal investigation.

of a GP contract to a rival organisation as a criminal investigation. Former editor of The Guardian Alan Rusbridger has stepped down from the Future of Media Commission after facing pressure to resign.

after facing pressure to resign. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager died following a collision in Co Mayo.

after a teenager died following a collision in Co Mayo. Two men have been charged after three members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted during an incident at a property in Co Donegal.

during an incident at a property in Co Donegal. More than three-quarters of hospital consultants have shown signs of burnout, according to the results of new medical research.

have shown signs of burnout, according to the results of new medical research. A Catholic bishop has said gatherings before and after funerals and burials are raising serious health concerns during the pandemic.

during the pandemic. A man has been charged following the seizure of €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Galway.

THE WORLD

Anti-coup protesters demonstrate in Yangon Source: PA Images

#MYANMAR The junta in Myanmar has imposed martial law in two townships after one of the deadliest days of protests since the coup at the start of February.

#USA Demonstrators have again demanded justice and police reforms on the first anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police during a raid of her apartment.

#INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS Kosovo has opened an embassy in Jerusalem – a disputed site in the conflict between Israel and Palestine – in exchange for Israel recognising Kosovo’s independence from Serbia.

#BOLIVIA Prosecutors are seeking six months of pre-trial detention for former Bolivian president Jeanine Anez, who was arrested yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

The 63rd annual Grammy awards are taking place tonight in its first virtual ceremony.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch are among the most-nominated artists up for awards.

The ceremony starts at midnight Irish time and is being hosted by Trevor Noah.