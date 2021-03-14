#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 14 March 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 7:56 PM
59 minutes ago 3,065 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5381478

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

dog 628 A dog braves the high winds near Dollymount Strand in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed no new deaths and 384 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this evening.
  • The number of doses to be administered in Ireland this week has been reduced 30,000 due to a precautionary pause in the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
  • Gardaí are now treating the inquiry into Tánaiste Leo Varadkar surrounding the leaking of a GP contract to a rival organisation as a criminal investigation.
  • Former editor of The Guardian Alan Rusbridger has stepped down from the Future of Media Commission after facing pressure to resign.
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager died following a collision in Co Mayo.
  • Two men have been charged after three members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted during an incident at a property in Co Donegal.
  • More than three-quarters of hospital consultants have shown signs of burnout, according to the results of new medical research. 
  • A Catholic bishop has said gatherings before and after funerals and burials are raising serious health concerns during the pandemic. 
  • A man has been charged following the seizure of €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Galway.

THE WORLD

embedded258576800 Anti-coup protesters demonstrate in Yangon Source: PA Images

 #MYANMAR The junta in Myanmar has imposed martial law in two townships after one of the deadliest days of protests since the coup at the start of February.

#USA Demonstrators have again demanded justice and police reforms on the first anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police during a raid of her apartment.

#INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS Kosovo has opened an embassy in Jerusalem – a disputed site in the conflict between Israel and Palestine – in exchange for Israel recognising Kosovo’s independence from Serbia.

#BOLIVIA Prosecutors are seeking six months of pre-trial detention for former Bolivian president Jeanine Anez, who was arrested yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

The 63rd annual Grammy awards are taking place tonight in its first virtual ceremony.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch are among the most-nominated artists up for awards.

The ceremony starts at midnight Irish time and is being hosted by Trevor Noah.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie