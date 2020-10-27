Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sasko Lazarov

Public health officials have confirmed a further 720 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths this afternoon.

and five deaths this afternoon. The State will not appeal the High Court’s decision refusing to surrender Ian Bailey to the French authorities.

Ian Bailey to the French authorities. A harmonised Covid-19 testing protocol for EU member states on international travel is expected to be ready in the coming weeks

is expected to be ready in the coming weeks A number of Fianna Fáil TDs have complained that the campaign against the Mother and Baby Homes Bill has been “hijacked” by political opponents, which activists have rejected.

has been “hijacked” by political opponents, which activists have rejected. Nine local authorities have not drawn down any of the 14.5 million funding that has been budgeted for Traveller accommodation this year.

this year. Post-mortem examinations have been completed after a father and two sons were found dead yesterday in Cok

have been completed after a father and two sons were found dead yesterday in Cok 13 deaths and 722 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours. The Department of Social Protection and Welfare has warned the public about a new text message scam in operation in Ireland.

the public about a new text message scam in operation in Ireland. Dublin Fire stations have been experiencing a “huge” increase in the number of calls in the lead up to Halloween.

WORLD

Patrick Walsh, staff member of Hochi Mama restaurant sanitises a table in preparation to reopen the restaurant in Melbourne. Source: AAP/PA Images

#FRANCE Four people, including two young children, have died after a migrant boat sank off the coast of France

#UNITED STATES Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are targeting Republican strongholds a week before the US presidential election

#UK The UK Labour party has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to order a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane

#AUSTRALIA Melbourne has achieved two days of no new Covid-19 cases as bars prepare to reopen after months of lockdown

PARTING SHOT

As Covid-19 restrictions continue, the music industry is facing a long wait before the return of live events.

In Dublin, The Academy is facing the industry’s position head-on with its show-stopping line -up.

Source: Sasko Lazarov