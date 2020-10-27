#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 8:43 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

011 Health Brief Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • Public health officials have confirmed a further 720 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths this afternoon.
  • The State will not appeal the High Court’s decision refusing to surrender Ian Bailey to the French authorities.
  • A harmonised Covid-19 testing protocol for EU member states on international travel is expected to be ready in the coming weeks
  • A number of Fianna Fáil TDs have complained that the campaign against the Mother and Baby Homes Bill has been “hijacked” by political opponents, which activists have rejected.
  • Nine local authorities have not drawn down any of the 14.5 million funding that has been budgeted for Traveller accommodation this year.
  • Post-mortem examinations have been completed after a father and two sons were found dead yesterday in Cok
  • 13 deaths and 722 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.
  • The Department of Social Protection and Welfare has warned the public about a new text message scam in operation in Ireland.
  • Dublin Fire stations have been experiencing a “huge” increase in the number of calls in the lead up to Halloween.

WORLD

Melbourne Patrick Walsh, staff member of Hochi Mama restaurant sanitises a table in preparation to reopen the restaurant in Melbourne. Source: AAP/PA Images

#FRANCE Four people, including two young children, have died after a migrant boat sank off the coast of France

#UNITED STATES Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are targeting Republican strongholds a week before the US presidential election

#UK The UK Labour party has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to order a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane

#AUSTRALIA Melbourne has achieved two days of no new Covid-19 cases as bars prepare to reopen after months of lockdown

PARTING SHOT

As Covid-19 restrictions continue, the music industry is facing a long wait before the return of live events.

In Dublin, The Academy is facing the industry’s position head-on with its show-stopping line -up.

001 Academy Source: Sasko Lazarov

