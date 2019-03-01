Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Businessman Denis O’Brien has lost his legal case against the Sunday Business Post newspaper this afternoon after the jury said they didn’t believe it was possible to reach a unanimous verdict after over five hours of deliberations.
- A post-mortem has been carried out on the body of a woman in her 40s who was killed in her home on Greenfort Drive in Clondalkin in Dublin last night.
- The town of Drogheda in Co Louth has put further pressure on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to declare it Ireland’s newest city.
- A 42-year-old man was shot dead in the front garden of a house in the Foxdene area of Dublin this afternoon.
- DMG Media Ireland, which represents the Irish Daily Mail, the Irish Mail on Sunday, Extra.ie and EVOKE.ie, announced that it is seeking 35 voluntary redundancies.
- Two UK-registered fishing vessels in Dundalk Bay have sparked a political row between the Irish government and the DUP who have accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of dragging his heels on a fishing agreement in order to use it as a Brexit bargaining chip.
- A man ordered last month to cease running a website operating under a similar name to the HSE’s official crisis pregnancy ‘My Options’ service has said a similar High Court order should be applied to the HSE.
INTERNATIONAL
#CANADA: The country has begun the process of extraditing Huawei chief executive Meng Wanzhou to the United States.
#BRITAIN: The UK government has agreed to pay £33m to Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel to settle a lawsuit the company took over a post-Brexit ferry contract.
#UNITED STATES: America has offered a $1 million reward for information that could lead to the location of a son of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
PARTING SHOT
Tributes have been paid to German composer André Previn who has died aged 89.
The prolific German-American musician had won four Oscars, 10 Grammys and a Kennedy Center Lifetime Achievement honour during his long career.
Though world-renowned he is perhaps best-known for this 1971 appearance on Morecambe and Wise.Source: Jonathan Crossfield/YouTube
