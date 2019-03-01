Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Journalist Tom Lyons and former editor of the Sunday Business Post Ian Kehoe after a jury found that the newspaper had not defamed businessman Denis O'Brien. . Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Businessman Denis O’Brien has lost his legal case against the Sunday Business Post newspaper this afternoon after the jury said they didn’t believe it was possible to reach a unanimous verdict after over five hours of deliberations.

has lost his legal case against the Sunday Business Post newspaper this afternoon after the jury said they didn’t believe it was possible to reach a unanimous verdict after over five hours of deliberations. A post-mortem has been carried out on the body of a woman in her 40s who was killed in her home on Greenfort Drive in Clondalkin in Dublin last night.

in Dublin last night. The town of Drogheda in Co Louth has put further pressure on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to declare it Ireland’s newest city.

in Co Louth has put further pressure on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to declare it Ireland’s newest city. A 42-year-old man was shot dead in the front garden of a house in the Foxdene area of Dublin this afternoon.

in the front garden of a house in the Foxdene area of Dublin this afternoon. DMG Media Ireland, which represents the Irish Daily Mail , the Irish Mail on Sunday, Extra.ie and EVOKE.ie, announced that it is seeking 35 voluntary redundancies.

, the Irish Mail on Sunday, Extra.ie and EVOKE.ie, announced that it is seeking 35 voluntary redundancies. Two UK-registered fishing vessels in Dundalk Bay have sparked a political row between the Irish government and the DUP who have accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of dragging his heels on a fishing agreement in order to use it as a Brexit bargaining chip.

in Dundalk Bay have sparked a political row between the Irish government and the DUP who have accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of dragging his heels on a fishing agreement in order to use it as a Brexit bargaining chip. A man ordered last month to cease running a website operating under a similar name to the HSE’s official crisis pregnancy ‘My Options’ service has said a similar High Court order should be applied to the HSE.

INTERNATIONAL

People take part in a St David's Day Parade in Cardiff, Wales. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#CANADA: The country has begun the process of extraditing Huawei chief executive Meng Wanzhou to the United States.

#BRITAIN: The UK government has agreed to pay £33m to Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel to settle a lawsuit the company took over a post-Brexit ferry contract.

#UNITED STATES: America has offered a $1 million reward for information that could lead to the location of a son of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

PARTING SHOT

Tributes have been paid to German composer André Previn who has died aged 89.

The prolific German-American musician had won four Oscars, 10 Grammys and a Kennedy Center Lifetime Achievement honour during his long career.

Though world-renowned he is perhaps best-known for this 1971 appearance on Morecambe and Wise.