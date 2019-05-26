Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leo Varadkar beside him at the European elections count at the RDS in Dublin this evening Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

People voting at the Groendal Center in Copenhagen for the European Parliament elections Source: AP/PA Images

#LEADERSHIP RACE Michael Gove became the latest Tory MP to enter the race to become party leader and succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister.

#CAPITAL PUNISHMENT An Iraqi court sentenced three French citizens to death for joining the Islamic State group.

An Iraqi court sentenced three French citizens to death for joining the Islamic State group. #OKLAHOMA Two people were killed and at least 29 others were injured after a tornado struck a mobile home park in the US state of Oklahoma.

PARTING SHOT

Over the past two days, there have been plenty of personal stories arising out of the local elections, but among the most fascinating are the ages of Ireland’s (confirmed) oldest and youngest councillors.

In Galway, Fianna Fáil candidate Albert Dolan is set to enter political life at the age of 20, following his election in the Athenry-Oranmore.

At the other end of the scale, Donegal County Council will see another outing for the veteran independent Ian McGarvey, who was elected again today at the age of 88.