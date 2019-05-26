Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A referendum to change references to divorce in the Constitution passed by more than 82%.
- More local councillors were elected as counting continued across the country. Here’s the latest state of play.
- Counting also got underway in the European elections, with first results expected after 10pm. You can follow our live coverage of that here.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar refused to rule out the possibility of a forthcoming general election, but said it wouldn’t happen in the next few days or weeks.
- Varadkar also said he would speak to Maria Bailey this week about her now-dropped compensation claim against the Dean Hotel.
- Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy was the subject of a protest as he arrived at the RDS.
- A man his 30s was killed following in a two-vehicle collision in Co Wexford, while the death of a motorcyclist in Co Meath yesterday was also announced.
- Tributes were paid to an off-duty garda who died after getting into difficulty while diving off the Wexford coast on Saturday.
- A 32 year-old was arrested on terrorist offences in Northern Ireland after he was suspected of selling tickets for a fund for republican inmates at Portlaoise Prison.
- The National Transport Authority confirmed that Dublin will get its first 24-hour bus route by the end of the year.
THE WORLD
- #LEADERSHIP RACE Michael Gove became the latest Tory MP to enter the race to become party leader and succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister.
- #CAPITAL PUNISHMENT An Iraqi court sentenced three French citizens to death for joining the Islamic State group.
- #OKLAHOMA Two people were killed and at least 29 others were injured after a tornado struck a mobile home park in the US state of Oklahoma.
PARTING SHOT
Over the past two days, there have been plenty of personal stories arising out of the local elections, but among the most fascinating are the ages of Ireland’s (confirmed) oldest and youngest councillors.
In Galway, Fianna Fáil candidate Albert Dolan is set to enter political life at the age of 20, following his election in the Athenry-Oranmore.
At the other end of the scale, Donegal County Council will see another outing for the veteran independent Ian McGarvey, who was elected again today at the age of 88.
COMMENTS