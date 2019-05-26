This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines on the second day of election counting.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 26 May 2019, 8:54 PM
7 minutes ago 320 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4654680

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

5983 Leo Varadkar_90571835 Leo Varadkar beside him at the European elections count at the RDS in Dublin this evening Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

Denmark European Elections People voting at the Groendal Center in Copenhagen for the European Parliament elections Source: AP/PA Images

PARTING SHOT

Over the past two days, there have been plenty of personal stories arising out of the local elections, but among the most fascinating are the ages of Ireland’s (confirmed) oldest and youngest councillors.

In Galway, Fianna Fáil candidate Albert Dolan is set to enter political life at the age of 20, following his election in the Athenry-Oranmore.

At the other end of the scale, Donegal County Council will see another outing for the veteran independent Ian McGarvey, who was elected again today at the age of 88.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie