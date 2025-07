NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Housing James Browne TD at the official turning of the sod on the James McSweeney Development on Berkeley Street, Dublin 7, marking the start of construction of 35 new age-friendly homes. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer during a visit to the British Museum, London, on day two of the French President's state visit to the UK Alamy Alamy

#DAMIEN O’BRIEN An Irishman killed in the US following a road traffic incident by a suspected drunk-driver has been named as Damien O’Brien.

#RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR Russia has hit Ukraine with its largest missile and drone attack in more than three years of war, claiming to have targeted an airfield in a region bordering Poland.

#I QUIT The CEO of social media platform X, Linda Yaccarino, has announced she is stepping down from her position after two years in the post.

PARTING SHOT

Stuart MacNamara, Dunmanway; Evan Grimes, Clonakilty and Dylan Murray, Dunmanway Andy Gibson Andy Gibson

Hundreds of people headed to the Warren Beach today, making the most of the near 25 degrees Celsius temperatures.

Ireland is heading for a heatwave if the temperature consistently reaches 25 degrees for the next three days.