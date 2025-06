NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Kofi Owusu was a 'caring' young man with a 'wide circle of friends'. Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Coláiste Chú Chulainn.

Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old boy who drowned after getting into difficulty swimming in Co Meath.

after getting into difficulty swimming in Co Meath. A viable device was thrown through a window in an attack on the Belfast Islamic Centre while people were praying inside. A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

while people were praying inside. A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act. A man in his sixties has died after being struck by a tractor in Co Clare.

after being struck by a tractor in Co Clare. Two people were airlifted after falling from cliffs in Counties Donegal and Clare, while multiple boys were rescued after getting stranded at the cliffs in Howth.

in Counties Donegal and Clare, while multiple boys were rescued after getting stranded at the cliffs in Howth. The weather is to be warm but unsettled over the next few days.

INTERNATIONAL

Sergei Tikhanovsky hugging his wife Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

#IRAN has said it won’t halt its nuclear activities “under any circumstances” as Israel intensifies strikes.

#BELARUS opposition leader Serfei Tikhanovsky has been released from jail after being pardoned.

#UK TORY PARTY leader Kemi Badenoch has called on the BBC not to air Kneecap’s Glastonbury set.

PARTING SHOT

Heatwaves are giving Irish people diarrhoea, a new study has shown.

The hot conditions in Ireland in the summer of 2018 caused at least 169 extra cases of bacterial gastroenteritis, stomach bugs which cause vomiting and diarrhoea, a new study has found.

The majority of the infections are believed to have been foodborne, although outdoor activities such as swimming and contact with farm animals are also known risk factors.

These infections can be very severe in children under 5 and in older adults.