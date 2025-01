NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Clean up is underway nationwide after trees and debris were swept around the country during Storm Éowyn today. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

US golfers are flocking to Donald Trump's Doonbeg Resort in Ireland. Alamy Alamy

#GOLF: US golfers have flocked to Donald Trump’s Doonbeg resort since his election

#GAZA: Hamas named four Israeli women soldiers set to be released as part of captive exchange deal

#WHITE HOUSE: The US deported hundreds of migrants as a warrantless raid in was slammed for ‘violating constitution’

#TENNIS: Novak Djokovic was booed by fans and was forced to retire in Australian Open semi-final

PARTING SHOT

A large number of power outages remain as ESB crews continue to restore electricity to around 625,000 homes and businesses.

The provider said earlier that it will be able to give better estimates for the time it will take to restore power to customers tomorrow, but teams are working around the clock to restore services to premises as soon as possible.

Earlier, around 250,000 properties in the North were without power – resulting in approximately 1 million homes and businesses being without electricity at one point today during the storm