Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The bodies of three children were found at a house in Dublin, gardaí confirmed.
- A teenage boy was charged with the killing of 20-year-old student Cameron Blair in Cork.
- Seamus Mallon, the former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and civil rights campaigner, died aged 83.
- A High Court judge said he will order the extradition of a Northern Irish man wanted in the UK to face multiple counts of manslaughter following the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer in Essex in October.
- Fine Gael promised to reduce taxes and increase the State pension in its general election manifesto.
- Fianna Fáil unveiled its election manifesto with a promise of an “ambitious, deliverable and sustainable” programme of policies.
- A body was recovered by divers in the search for missing fisherman William Whelan off the Wexford coast.
- A mother who repeatedly assaulted her children and threatened to kill them while holding a knife was jailed for two years at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.
- A Belfast judge said he is appalled by delays to an eight-year-old legal case involving the Miami Showband ambush.
WORLD
#GERMANY: Six people were killed and two seriously injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany, police confirmed.
#CHINA: The death toll in China’s coronavirus outbreak rose as transportation was halted in 10 cities.
#BREXIT: The UK is set to leave the European Union at the end of January after EU chiefs signed off on the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated with Boris Johnson.
#POLAND: Legal chaos deepened in Poland following the passing of legislation that will allow the government to fire judges whose rulings it does not like — even when those rulings respect EU law.
PARTING SHOT
BBC News has compiled a collection of photos of Seamus Mallon’s life, to mark the passing of the former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland at the age of 83.
