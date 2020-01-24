This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

A tragic incident at a Dublin house, the death of Seamus Mallon, and the Essex lorry tragedy made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 24 Jan 2020, 9:21 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

david-trimble-northern-ireland-peace-process-talks Seamus Mallon, former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, has died aged 83. Here he is pictured (right) with former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble before the inaugural meeting of the North/South Ministerial Council in 1999. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • The bodies of three children were found at a house in Dublin, gardaí confirmed.
  • A teenage boy was charged with the killing of 20-year-old student Cameron Blair in Cork.
  • Seamus Mallon, the former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and civil rights campaigner, died aged 83.
  • A High Court judge said he will order the extradition of a Northern Irish man wanted in the UK to face multiple counts of manslaughter following the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer in Essex in October.
  • Fine Gael promised to reduce taxes and increase the State pension in its general election manifesto.
  • Fianna Fáil unveiled its election manifesto with a promise of an “ambitious, deliverable and sustainable” programme of policies.
  • A body was recovered by divers in the search for missing fisherman William Whelan off the Wexford coast.
  • A mother who repeatedly assaulted her children and threatened to kill them while holding a knife was jailed for two years at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.
  • A Belfast judge said he is appalled by delays to an eight-year-old legal case involving the Miami Showband ambush.

WORLD

chinese-new-year British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an event to mark the Chinese New Year at 10 Downing Street, London. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#GERMANY: Six people were killed and two seriously injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany, police confirmed.

#CHINA: The death toll in China’s coronavirus outbreak rose as transportation was halted in 10 cities.

#BREXIT: The UK is set to leave the European Union at the end of January after EU chiefs signed off on the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated with Boris Johnson.

#POLAND: Legal chaos deepened in Poland following the passing of legislation that will allow the government to fire judges whose rulings it does not like — even when those rulings respect EU law.

PARTING SHOT

BBC News has compiled a collection of photos of Seamus Mallon’s life, to mark the passing of the former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland at the age of 83.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

