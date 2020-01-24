Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Seamus Mallon, former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, has died aged 83. Here he is pictured (right) with former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble before the inaugural meeting of the North/South Ministerial Council in 1999. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an event to mark the Chinese New Year at 10 Downing Street, London. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#GERMANY: Six people were killed and two seriously injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany, police confirmed.

#CHINA: The death toll in China’s coronavirus outbreak rose as transportation was halted in 10 cities.

#BREXIT: The UK is set to leave the European Union at the end of January after EU chiefs signed off on the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated with Boris Johnson.

#POLAND: Legal chaos deepened in Poland following the passing of legislation that will allow the government to fire judges whose rulings it does not like — even when those rulings respect EU law.

PARTING SHOT

BBC News has compiled a collection of photos of Seamus Mallon’s life, to mark the passing of the former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland at the age of 83.

