#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 11 April 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here is what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 11 Apr 2022, 8:48 PM
51 minutes ago 1,287 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5736158

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0254 Truckers Protests Pictured are truck drivers taking part in a protest in Dublin this morning. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

russia-ukraine-conflict Residents walk near a damaged building in Mariupol. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#UKRAINE: A meeting between Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow has concluded, with Nehammer describing the conversation as “direct, open and hard”.

#UK: A UK terrorist has been found guilty of stabbing Conservative MP David Amess to death and plotting to attack other MPs including Michael Gove.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It’s Monday. We all need a bit of a pick-me-up. Here’s a  video of a load of dogs having the craic. 

Source: Nanci Creedon Dog Behaviourist/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie