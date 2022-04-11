Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are truck drivers taking part in a protest in Dublin this morning. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Residents walk near a damaged building in Mariupol. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#UKRAINE: A meeting between Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow has concluded, with Nehammer describing the conversation as “direct, open and hard”.

#UK: A UK terrorist has been found guilty of stabbing Conservative MP David Amess to death and plotting to attack other MPs including Michael Gove.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Monday. We all need a bit of a pick-me-up. Here’s a video of a load of dogs having the craic.