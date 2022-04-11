Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IRELAND
- A number of hauliers and truckers protested over spiralling fuel costs have been fined for obstructing roads in the docklands area of Dublin.
- Gardai launched an investigation following a suspected homophobic attack on a man in his 20s in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.
- Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt is to present his report to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today, following the announcement on Saturday that Dr Tony Holohan would not take up an appointment at Trinity College.
- The Minister for Integration said that the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland has fallen compared with recent weeks.
- Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s following a shooting in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin over the weekend.
- It emerged today that popular food chain Pret A Manger is to open shops in Ireland.
- Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that she will not allow the Graham Dwyer phone data ruling to stop gardaí detecting serious crime.
WORLD
#UKRAINE: A meeting between Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow has concluded, with Nehammer describing the conversation as “direct, open and hard”.
#UK: A UK terrorist has been found guilty of stabbing Conservative MP David Amess to death and plotting to attack other MPs including Michael Gove.
PARTING SHOT
It’s Monday. We all need a bit of a pick-me-up. Here’s a video of a load of dogs having the craic.
