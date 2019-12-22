This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 December, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,568 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4945725

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

82 NO FEE Santa Calus Make A Wish Santa Clause in Dublin giving presents to children as donations are made to the Make A Wish Foundation. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Gardaí are investigating after the discovery of two bodies in separate incidents in Cork.
  • Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is now neck and neck, according to a new poll
  • Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China over allegations of forced labour. 
  • Gardaí are investigating an alleged “hit and run” incident in Limerick last night.
  • An appeal has been launched by gardaí for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old man in Dublin. 
  • Two people were injured after a large wave caused them to fall 15-feet from a pier in Arklow, Co Wicklow. 
  • Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a shooting and criminal damage incident in Ballinasloe, Co Galway. 
  • The government is risking a Brexit-style crash out by not actively preparing for Irish unity, a Fianna Fáil senator has said.  

INTERNATIONAL

hong-kong-protest-uighur Protesters wearing masks during a rally to show support for Uighurs in Hong Kong today. Source: Lee Jin-man

#HOLIDAY: The prime minister of Australia visited firefighters battling the country’s bushfires as he apologised for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early after public outrage. 

#SORRY: President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has apologised for saying a journalist had “the face of a homosexual”. 

#SHOOTING: 13 people have been wounded, four critically after a shooting at a house party early this morning in the United States. 

#UK: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women were killed in a village in the south of England. 

PARTING SHOT

Kathleen Keyes, a mother grieving the loss of her three children wrote a heartfelt letter in yesterday’s Irish Times, garnering huge attention and warm words online.

Keyes spoke with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio One this morning in a touching interview. Click here to listen back. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

