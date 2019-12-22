Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí are investigating after the discovery of two bodies in separate incidents in Cork.
- Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is now neck and neck, according to a new poll.
- Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China over allegations of forced labour.
- Gardaí are investigating an alleged “hit and run” incident in Limerick last night.
- An appeal has been launched by gardaí for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old man in Dublin.
- Two people were injured after a large wave caused them to fall 15-feet from a pier in Arklow, Co Wicklow.
- Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a shooting and criminal damage incident in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.
- The government is risking a Brexit-style crash out by not actively preparing for Irish unity, a Fianna Fáil senator has said.
INTERNATIONAL
#HOLIDAY: The prime minister of Australia visited firefighters battling the country’s bushfires as he apologised for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early after public outrage.
#SORRY: President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has apologised for saying a journalist had “the face of a homosexual”.
#SHOOTING: 13 people have been wounded, four critically after a shooting at a house party early this morning in the United States.
#UK: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women were killed in a village in the south of England.
PARTING SHOT
Kathleen Keyes, a mother grieving the loss of her three children wrote a heartfelt letter in yesterday’s Irish Times, garnering huge attention and warm words online.
Keyes spoke with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio One this morning in a touching interview. Click here to listen back.
