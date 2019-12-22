Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Santa Clause in Dublin giving presents to children as donations are made to the Make A Wish Foundation. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Gardaí are investigating after the discovery of two bodies in separate incidents in Cork.

in Cork. Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is now neck and neck , according to a new poll.

, according to a new poll. Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China over allegations of forced labour.

of Christmas cards at a factory in China over allegations of forced labour. Gardaí are investigating an alleged “hit and run” incident in Limerick last night.

incident in Limerick last night. An appeal has been launched by gardaí for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old man in Dublin.

has been launched by gardaí for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old man in Dublin. Two people were injured after a large wave caused them to fall 15-feet from a pier in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

after a large wave caused them to fall 15-feet from a pier in Arklow, Co Wicklow. Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a shooting and criminal damage incident in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

incident in Ballinasloe, Co Galway. The government is risking a Brexit-style crash out by not actively preparing for Irish unity, a Fianna Fáil senator has said.

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters wearing masks during a rally to show support for Uighurs in Hong Kong today. Source: Lee Jin-man

#HOLIDAY: The prime minister of Australia visited firefighters battling the country’s bushfires as he apologised for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early after public outrage.

#SORRY: President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has apologised for saying a journalist had “the face of a homosexual”.

#SHOOTING: 13 people have been wounded, four critically after a shooting at a house party early this morning in the United States.

#UK: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women were killed in a village in the south of England.

PARTING SHOT

Kathleen Keyes, a mother grieving the loss of her three children wrote a heartfelt letter in yesterday’s Irish Times, garnering huge attention and warm words online.

Keyes spoke with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio One this morning in a touching interview. Click here to listen back.