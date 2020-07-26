Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials announced no new deaths and 12 more confirmed cases of Covid in Ireland.
- It emerged that 104 people have had their Covid support payments stopped due to to international travel.
- Paschal Donohoe said he understands people’s anger at a government decision to increase the salary of a “super junior” minister in Cabinet by more than €16,000.
- Leo Varadkar said schools will have more teachers and will be subject to rigorous cleaning standards when children return in September.
- A man in his 20s was arrested in Laois after gardaí seized €161k worth of cocaine.
- We FactCheck claims that children will be taught how to masturbate as part of their education from September.
- A man in his 50s died after a car crash in Wicklow.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: British holidaymakers returning from Spain will have to quarantine for 14 days after Covid second wave fears convinced ministers to remove the European country from the UK’s safe list.
#FRANCE: Gone With The Wind actress and Hollywood great Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104.
#USA: Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified last night, police in Oakland have said.
PARTING SHOT
US TV host Regis Philbin passed away this weekend.
Philbin had a glittering career but was probably best known for hosting the US version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
So, it’s the perfect excuse to break out this video which is probably one of the greatest videos out there.
