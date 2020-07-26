Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

This weekend the RTÉ Concert Orchestra came together to play live for the first time since the lockdown. Source: Tony Kinlan

A man jumps from a wave as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas. Source: Eric Gay via PA

#UK: British holidaymakers returning from Spain will have to quarantine for 14 days after Covid second wave fears convinced ministers to remove the European country from the UK’s safe list.

#FRANCE: Gone With The Wind actress and Hollywood great Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104.

#USA: Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified last night, police in Oakland have said.

PARTING SHOT

US TV host Regis Philbin passed away this weekend.

Philbin had a glittering career but was probably best known for hosting the US version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

So, it’s the perfect excuse to break out this video which is probably one of the greatest videos out there.

Rest easy Regis Philbin. Great time to recycle this video of the greatest moment ever on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire pic.twitter.com/8ZrvUySUD7 — Chase Robertson (@chasecar7) July 25, 2020 Source: Chase Robertson /Twitter

https://www.thejournal.ie/courthouse-fire-oakland-protests-5160125-Jul2020/