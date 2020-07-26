This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 7:45 PM
42 minutes ago 1,798 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160364

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RTE CO NCH COVID7 This weekend the RTÉ Concert Orchestra came together to play live for the first time since the lockdown. Source: Tony Kinlan

INTERNATIONAL 

tropical-weather A man jumps from a wave as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas. Source: Eric Gay via PA

#UK: British holidaymakers returning from Spain will have to quarantine for 14 days after Covid second wave fears convinced ministers to remove the European country from the UK’s safe list.

#FRANCE: Gone With The Wind actress and Hollywood great Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104.

#USA: Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified last night, police in Oakland have said.

PARTING SHOT 

US TV host Regis Philbin passed away this weekend. 

Philbin had a glittering career but was probably best known for hosting the US version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

So, it’s the perfect excuse to break out this video which is probably one of the greatest videos out there. 

 

https://www.thejournal.ie/courthouse-fire-oakland-protests-5160125-Jul2020/

