Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Arts Council and KPMG is gifting 6,000 books to children in direct provision centres. Pictured are siblings Mia (3) and Zack (4) Massueras. Source: Julien Behal

WORLD

A man is apprehended by police during protests in Guatemala. Source: PA Images

#COVID CHRISTMAS: A relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “for a small number of days” over Christmas will allow a limited level of mixing between households across the UK.

#APPROVED: US drug regulators gave the green light for the use of REGEN-COV2, a combination of two lab-made antibodies, for the treatment of Covid-19.

#SHARK ATTACK: A man has died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia, marking the eighth fatality in the country this year.

PARTING SHOT

Historic.



Tipperary jerseys hang in the dressingroom before the Munster SFC Final between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.



📸 @Sportsfileray https://t.co/hulTPSZ3fw pic.twitter.com/7eCvxCZ1da — sportsfile (@sportsfile) November 22, 2020

As Ireland remembered the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park, the Tipperary team today wore a replica of the jersey their team played in on that fateful day in 1920.