Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed a further 318 cases of Covid-19 in this country and one further death.
- Green Party Cabinet Minister Pippa Hackett has said that a Christmas “free-for-all” could lead to another lockdown in the new year.
- Nine males, a number of them juveniles, were arrested due to public order incidents in Cork city yesterday evening.
- RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan apologised for breaching Covid-19 guidelines at a gathering in Montrose.
- TDs Paul Murphy and Bríd Smith are to move a Dáil impeachment motion against Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe.
- Gardaí seized cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and ammunition in a number of searches over the past 24 hours in Sligo and Cork.
- A Status Yellow rainfall warning will be in place in eight counties in the west from tomorrow ahead of heavy rain that could lead to flooding.
- Four of Northern Ireland’s political parties have united to call for a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.
- Gardaí issued an appeal for people to be vigilant against scams over the Christmas period.
- In a day of shocks and delight, Tipperary and Cavan prevailed to become GAA football champions of Munster and Ulster respectively.
WORLD
#COVID CHRISTMAS: A relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “for a small number of days” over Christmas will allow a limited level of mixing between households across the UK.
#APPROVED: US drug regulators gave the green light for the use of REGEN-COV2, a combination of two lab-made antibodies, for the treatment of Covid-19.
#SHARK ATTACK: A man has died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia, marking the eighth fatality in the country this year.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Historic.— sportsfile (@sportsfile) November 22, 2020
Tipperary jerseys hang in the dressingroom before the Munster SFC Final between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.
📸 @Sportsfileray https://t.co/hulTPSZ3fw pic.twitter.com/7eCvxCZ1da
As Ireland remembered the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park, the Tipperary team today wore a replica of the jersey their team played in on that fateful day in 1920.
COMMENTS