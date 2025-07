NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People swiming at the beach at Balbriggan today RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Hulk Hogan died today aged 71.

#DISPUTED BORDER: At least 12 people were killed after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on their border in their worst clash in more than a decade.

#TRUMP: South Park kicked off its 27th season with an episode that takes aim at both US President Donald Trump and the show’s network partner Paramount.

#GAZA: A number of international news agencies, including Britain’s BBC, are ‘deeply alarmed’ over reports that journalists on the ground in Gaza are facing the threat of starvation.

#RUSSIA: Searches are underway after the fuselage of a passenger plane, which disappeared in Russia overnight, was found.

#ECB: The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged today while the possibility of harsher US tariffs hangs in the balance.

#YOUR PARTY: Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed that he has launched a new political party he has co-founded with Zarah Sultana. However, there was confusion over what the new party is actually called.

PARTING SHOT

Are your boots made for walkin'?

If getting 10,000 steps in every day is a struggle, don’t panic – new research suggests that even doing 7,000 steps daily can have big pay-off for your health.

A new study published by the Lancet Health Journal has reviewed dozens of recent research papers about the link between daily steps and health to pin down the level of activity needed to reduce the risk of various diseases and conditions.

The authors found that walking 7,000 steps per day has significant health benefits.

For some conditions, such as heart disease, health benefits continued to increase at higher levels of walking beyond 7,000 steps.

However, for most conditions, the benefits of walking tended to level off after the 7,000-step mark.

The authors highlighted that 7,000 may be a more realistic target than the ‘unofficial’ existing target of 10,000, especially for people who are currently not very active.